Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Creamy Macaroni and Cheese

This is the ultimate creamy mac and cheese recipe!

Ingredients

2 cups uncooked elbow macaroni

1/2 cup butter, cubed



1/2 cup all-purpose flour1-1/2 to 2 cups 2% milk1 cup sour cream8 ounces cubed Velveeta1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese1/2 teaspoon salt1/2 teaspoon ground mustard1/2 teaspoon pepper2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

Directions

-Cook macaroni according to package directions.

-Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 350°. In a large saucepan, melt butter. Stir in flour until smooth. Gradually add 1-1/2 cups milk. Bring to a boil; cook and stir for 2 minutes or until thickened. Reduce heat; stir in sour cream, Velveeta, Parmesan cheese, salt, mustard, and pepper until smooth and the cheese is melted. Add more milk to reach desired consistency.

-Drain macaroni; toss with cheddar cheese. Transfer to a greased 3-qt. baking dish. Stir in cream sauce.

-Bake, uncovered, for 35-40 minutes or until golden brown and bubbly.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.