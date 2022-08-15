Faye B. Noyes, 82, of Oil City, PA., passed away Saturday August 13, 2022 at UPMC- Northwest in Seneca.

She is survived by her husband Edwin and children, Michael Noyes & his wife Christian, Christopher Noyes and his wife Terry.

Funeral arrangements will be private.

Burial will be in Brandon cemetery.

