Linda L. Bender Howell, 71, of Perry Twp., Parker, Pa., passed away Wednesday evening at Butler Memorial Hospital (08-10-22) following a nearly two month long illness.

She was the wife of Jim Howell who survives.

Linda was a former employee of Central Electric Co. Op. in Parker.

All services are private.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting www.buzardfuneralhomes.com.

