Local Operation Christmas Child Area Team to Hold Project Leader Workshop

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. – Operation Christmas Child’s West Central PA Area Team is hosting a local project leader workshop as part of the ministry’s Project Leader Weekend in September.

(Photo: Shoebox packing is a great group activity. Courtesy of Samaritan’s Purse.)

Project leaders are encouraged to attend a local workshop to build relationships, share ideas and become better equipped to lead and grow the OCC project for their church or group.

Locally, the West Central PA Area Team will hold an in-person workshop, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., on September 10, at New Beginnings Church (Assembly of God) located at 2785 Walston Road, in Punxsutawney.

“Join us for a time of fellowship and learning with project leaders from all over Clearfield and Jefferson Counties,” said Shelly Rhoades, West Central PA area coordinator.

The workshop is open to everyone from project leaders who are just starting out to those who are more seasoned but enjoy exchanging ideas with others.

Rhoades encourages project leaders to bring a friend along with them to help grow the local shoebox collection effort and network of volunteers.

For more information or questions, individuals may contact Rhoades via e-mail at [email protected] or call/text at 805-469-8245.

(Photo: Don’t forget to pack your shoebox gift full of items a child will love. Courtesy of Samaritan’s Purse.)

About Operation Christmas Child

Across the United States, Operation Christmas Child – the world’s largest Christmas project of its kind – collected more than 9.1 million shoebox gifts in 2021.

Combined with those collected from partnering countries in 2021, the ministry is now sending more than 10.5 million shoebox gifts to children worldwide.

Each gift-filled shoebox—packed with fun toys, school supplies, and hygiene items—is a tangible expression of God’s love, and it is often the first gift these children have ever received.

Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered over 198 million shoeboxes to children in over 170 countries and territories.

Many children who receive shoebox gifts will also enroll in Operation Christmas Child’s 12-lesson discipleship program, The Greatest Journey.

Children learn from trained, local volunteers what it means to follow Jesus Christ, as well as to share their faith with friends and family.

Since 2009, more than 30.9 million children who have received a shoebox gift have participated in The Greatest Journey. Every child who graduates is given a New Testament in their own language.

Operation Christmas Child is a project of Samaritan’s Purse, an international Christian relief and evangelism organization headed by Franklin Graham.

Samaritan’s Purse currently works in more than 100 countries to provide aid to victims of war, disease, disaster, poverty and famine.

