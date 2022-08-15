Lura May (Wright) Haynes, 77, of Blairsville, PA passed away on Friday, August 12, 2022 at her home.

The daughter of Lee Roy and Lara M. (Donaldson) Wright, she was born August 12, 1945 in McWhorter, West Virginia.

Lura was a homemaker and loved watching television.

Surviving are three daughters, Peggy Lou Kephart (Jack McFarland) of Blairsville; Della Taylor (Lester) of Coudersport and Lisa Aikens (Tim) of West Middlesex; 14 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, two brothers, Lee Donaldson of Fryburg and Scott Donaldson of Clarion and a sister, Karen Jordan of Clarion.

She was preceded in death by her parents, first husband, James Fair, second husband, Albert Haynes and a daughter, Tammy (Fair) Austin.

Lura’s wishes were to have no visitation or service.

Inurnment will be in Gardeau Cemetery, Emporium, PA.

Shoemaker Funeral Home, Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville, PA entrusted with the arrangements.

To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry or send condolences, visit www.shoemakerfamilyservices.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.