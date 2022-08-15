 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Lura May (Wright) Haynes

Monday, August 15, 2022 @ 10:08 PM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-4Kvby0Lnrp2Lura May (Wright) Haynes, 77, of Blairsville, PA passed away on Friday, August 12, 2022 at her home.

The daughter of Lee Roy and Lara M. (Donaldson) Wright, she was born August 12, 1945 in McWhorter, West Virginia.

Lura was a homemaker and loved watching television.

Surviving are three daughters, Peggy Lou Kephart (Jack McFarland) of Blairsville; Della Taylor (Lester) of Coudersport and Lisa Aikens (Tim) of West Middlesex; 14 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, two brothers, Lee Donaldson of Fryburg and Scott Donaldson of Clarion and a sister, Karen Jordan of Clarion.

She was preceded in death by her parents, first husband, James Fair, second husband, Albert Haynes and a daughter, Tammy (Fair) Austin.

Lura’s wishes were to have no visitation or service.

Inurnment will be in Gardeau Cemetery, Emporium, PA.

Shoemaker Funeral Home, Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville, PA entrusted with the arrangements.

To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry or send condolences, visit www.shoemakerfamilyservices.com.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.