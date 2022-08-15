Mary “Diane” Roxberry, 66, of Reynoldsville, PA, passed away during the early morning hours of Monday, August 15, 2022, while at her home.

She was born on March 8, 1956, to Chester and Sarah (Maze) Roxberry in Franklin, PA.

Diane graduated from Franklin Senior High School in the town she grew up in.

Diane had many jobs, her most notable was housekeeping at Diamond J’s and janitoring at her old high school.

Diane loved watching cartoons and movies with her grandkids.

Most of her days were spent browsing Disney+ for old shows and movies that gave her nostalgia of the past.

When she was young, Diane traveled the road on motorcycles with old friends.

She had one love in her life, the father of her children, Raymond “Smoke” Zerbe.

When she was a child, her and her mother, Sarah, traveled to the Venango County 4-H event every year.

She once won first prize for her pound cake.

Diane was a strong natured woman, she argued her point and kept to that point.

Diane is survived by two children; Betty M. (Zerbe) Caltagarone of Reynoldsville, PA; Thomas J. Zerbe of Lewistown, PA; one son in law; Steven “Peach” P. Caltagarone of Reynoldsville, PA; one daughter in law; Becca Zerbe of Lewistown, PA; two brothers; Larry Roxberry of Franklin, PA; Kenny Roxberry of Franklin, PA; three grandsons; Brian J. Pangallo; Rome Zerbe; Damien Zerbe; three granddaughters; Rayne M. Caltagarone of Reynoldsville, PA; Launa Knepp; Alexy Yetter of Lewistown, PA; and one new grandson, Noah Zerbe, due September of 2022.

Diane was preceded in passing by her mother; Sarah (Maze) Roxberry.

Services will be held privately to the family and have been entrusted to the Snyder – d’Argy Funeral Home, 206 E. Main Street, Reynoldsville, PA 15851.

Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.dargyfh.com.

