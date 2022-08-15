Mercer Man Accused of Threatening FBI After Mar-a-Lago Search

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Pennsylvania man has been arrested on charges of making threats of violence against FBI personnel.

Adam Bies, 46, of Mercer, was arrested late Friday in Mercer. He made his initial appearance in federal court today in Pittsburgh and remains in custody pending a detention hearing.

According to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Pittsburgh, on or around August 11, the FBI National Threat Operations Section Social Media Exploitation team received a tip from MEMRI Domestic Terrorism Threat Monitor regarding Gab user “BlankFocus,” later identified as Bies, who allegedly posted violent threats towards the FBI and law enforcement stating: “My only goal is to kill more of them before I drop” and “If You Work For The FBI Then You Deserve To Die”.

On August 10, two days after the search of former President Donald Trump’s club, Mar-a-Lago, Bies allegedly wrote: “Every single piece of [expletive] who works for the FBI in any capacity, from the director down to the janitor who cleans their [expletive] toilets deserves to die. You’ve declared war on us and now it’s open season on YOU,” according to the criminal complaint.

In another post on August 10, Bies allegedly wrote: “HEY FEDS. We the people cannot WAIT to water the trees of liberty with your blood. I’ll be waiting for you to kick down my door.”

On August 11, 2022, BIES tagged Gab CEO Andrew Torba, sharing his recent Gab post which states: “Here’s Fox news throwing Gab under the bus because people…had opinions here. The examples they provided where nowhere near ‘threats.’”

The Fox News article reported that FBI Director Christopher Wray and the agency received numerous threats on the platform.

BIES allegedly wrote: “Hey a**hole. Why don’t you send them my threats so that they’d at least have something credible to show on Fox News. Just scrub my timeline for the posts you didn’t delete after you threatened to ban me. I sincerely believe that if you work for the FBI, then you deserve to DIE.”

The Fox News article in question relates to FBI Director Wray “push[ing] back on threats following unprecedented raid on Trump.”

Special agents also said they believe that Bies was using the alias “Adam Campbell” as a means of thwarting law enforcement as it related to his violent statements.”

According to the criminal complaint, the following chat transcript for user [email protected] was provided by Gab: “my email [email protected] – I use a fake name for my photography and Gab so that corporate Murica’ can’t google me out of a job.”

Bies is charged with influencing, impeding or retaliating against federal law enforcement officers. If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung of the Western District of Pennsylvania, and Special Agent in Charge Mike Nordwall of the FBI’s Pittsburgh Field Office made the announcement.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey Bengel is prosecuting the case.

The FBI’s Pittsburgh Field Office, North Country Violent Offender Task Force, Pennsylvania State Police and the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General are investigating the case.

