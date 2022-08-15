Paul Raymond Bensink, 60, passed away on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at the Titusville Area Hospital.

He was born on May 1, 1962 at the Titusville Area Hospital.

He is survived by two children, Emily Bensink, 23, and Zachary Bensink, 20; a brother, Michael Bensink; two sisters, Marta Mastro and Bernie Connelly; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Paul’s passing is preceded by the deaths of his father Raymond Bensink, who passed in 1967, and his mother Margie (Neill) Mastro, who passed in 2016.

Paul began working at an early age, first as a “paper boy”, then as a cook at Our Place Restaurant, which led him to the job held for many years as a (renowned) cook at Papa Carone’s Restaurant, a position which earned him a reputation for many culinary delights he created, especially his meatballs.

He later worked at Queen Cutlery.

Paul most recently worked at Bunyon’s, where he was able to return to his love of cooking.

Paul also enjoyed helping his lifelong friend, Guy, with his business.

Paul is a graduate of Titusville High School, class of 1980, and he attended The University of Pittsburgh at Titusville, where he studied Computer Programming and Business.

Paul was also a devoted student in the school of life.

Paul enjoyed countless interests, including photography, playing musical instruments (guitar and ukulele), cooking, painting, cycling, camping, watching favorite movies (over and over), and observing and noting —with comedic flair— the absurdities of everyday life.

Paul was a music-lover from his earliest years and attended many concerts; though he loved most music, he preferred classic rock.

Paul was a lover of animals.

From childhood on, he loved and cared for various pets (hamsters, mice, fish, and several cats over the years) and then really fell for his two dogs, his buddy Bruno (who Paul now rejoins) and his newest buddy, Baxter.

Paul was, as most know, a lifelong fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Paul was a devoted family man.

Growing up in a single-parent household, after losing his father at a very young age, he stepped into the role of being an ad-hoc father, while still a young man, to his younger brother and sister.

(His little brother, Michael, was born five years after Paul in 1967, on the same day at the same time —May 1 at 3:59pm.)

Later Paul had a family of his own, which afforded him his greatest joy and pride.

He cherished the children that he and Melissa Bensink raised; they loved being part of Zack and Emily’s lives and activities, which included sports, drama, music, and scouting.

In addition to his many personal interests, Paul served his community, not only by knowing almost everyone, but also through his active engagement in local organizations, including the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks and The American Legion.

One of the most enjoyable services he provided was dressing as Santa Claus and visiting the homes of local children, sometimes on Christmas Eve, creating memories that those children, now adults, still recall today.

Though Paul enjoyed traveling when the chance arose, his life was spent in the Tri-City region.

He was a kind and generous person, who made time for everyone.

He was known for his ability to bring a smile to anyone’s face with his humor and charm.

He was loved deeply and will be remembered fondly. He will be forever missed.

Family and friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home Inc., 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, on Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. and attend a funeral there Tuesday at 11 a.m. with Fr. Christopher Barnes, officiating.

Interment will be at St. Catharines Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to a charity of one’s choice.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.