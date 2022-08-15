 

Police Respond to Two-Vehicle Crash on Route 322 in Clarion Township

Monday, August 15, 2022 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Police CarCLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A two-vehicle crash happened on U.S. Route 322 in Clarion Township on Saturday morning. 

According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash occurred around 11:48 a.m. on Saturday, August 13, on U.S. Route 322 in Clarion Township.

Police say a 2017 Mazda MX5 driven by 74-year-old William E. Vanderpool, of Brookville, was slowing down to make a left-hand turn when it was rear-ended by a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado operated by 58-year-old Glenn T. Miller, of Mayport.

Both drivers were using seat belts, and no injuries were reported.

According to police, Miller was charged with a traffic violation.

Corsica Fire Department, Clarion Hospital EMS, and Leadbetter Auto Body & Towing assisted at the scene.


