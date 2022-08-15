Richard A. “Dick” Reed, 73, a well-known, well loved resident of Franklin, died peacefully at 6 PM Friday, August 12, 2022 in The Collins Hospice House of Rocky Grove, with his loving family by his side; following a period of declining health.

He was born November 17, 1948 in Franklin, a beloved son of the late: John W. and Mary Maude McNamara Reed.

Dick was a 1967 graduate of Franklin High School.

He proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Army Reserves for a number of years.

For more than twenty years, Dick had worked at PennDOT, working his way through the department’s ranks before retiring as Foreman II.

He was a lifelong, active, and faithful member of St. Patrick Church in Franklin. He was a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus, fourth degree.

Amongst Dick’s proudest moments was his ordination as a permanent Deacon within the Roman Catholic Diocese of Erie, at St. Peter Cathedral in Erie, by The Most Reverend Donald W. Trautman, former and now deceased Bishop of Erie, on June 4, 2004.

It was in this capacity that Dick ministered for many years with the sick, the dying, the troubled, and those otherwise infirmed.

His ready smile and cheerful disposition will always be fondly remembered by so many. Dick will be deeply missed by all those whose lives he touched, and by all those who loved him!

He enjoyed coin collecting, and car racing; but paramount in his life was always his family.

He cherished the fun times they shared, and most especially the times he was able to spend with his grandson, Tyscen.

He was married August 31, 1974 to the former Kathryn S. “Kathy” Young; who preceded him in death on February 20, 2020.

He is survived by a son, David Scott Reed and his companion, Michael Shannon Prahl; and by a grandson, Tyscen Richard Michael Reed.

Also surviving are five sisters: Mary Jean Robertson of Catonsville, MD; Elizabeth “Betty” Anderson of Franklin; Judith “Judy” Thomas of Franklin; Margaret “Margy” Griffen and her husband, Paul of Franklin; and Martha Vidoni and her husband, Jim of Payson, UT; also surviving is his brother, William T. “Mick” Reed and his wife, Lita also of Franklin.

Also surviving are two sisters-in-law: Joyce Reed of Titusville and Sally Reed of Franklin; in addition to many loving nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

In addition to his beloved wife and parents, he was preceded in death by an infant son, John David Reed; and by five brothers: John W. Reed, Jr.; James Reed; Paul R. Reed; George E. Reed; and by an infant brother, Charles D. Reed.

Friends may call Wednesday 10 AM until 1 PM in St. Patrick Church, 949 Liberty Street, Franklin.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday at 1 PM in the church with The Most Reverend Lawrence T. Persico, Bishop of Erie, presiding.

Interment will be in St. Patrick Cemetery.

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be directed in Dick’s name to either: St. Patrick Church or to your local American Diabetes Foundation.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

Please visit: www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information and to leave a note of condolence.

