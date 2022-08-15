Say What?!: New Jersey Library Book Returned 75 Years Past Due Date

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey – A New Jersey library said a former patron recently returned a book he had checked out 75 years earlier.

The Jersey City Free Public Library said Bob Jablonski, 89, checked out Oden Rudolph’s book Hitler from the James J. Ferris High School Branch in 1947.

