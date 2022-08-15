Shirley A. Zacherl passed peacefully on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at Oakwood Heights in Oil City.

Born in Fryburg on June 19, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Ray and Florence (Baker) Detar.

She was a graduate of North Clarion High School.

She was married to Joseph H. Zacherl on May 14, 1955, in St. Stephen Church. He preceded her in death on September 6, 1985.

Mrs. Zacherl was of the Catholic faith.

She was instrumental in starting and organizing the library at St. Michael School in Fryburg.

She was a dedicated homemaker and a stained-glass artist.

She enjoyed reading, sewing, and tending to her flowers and garden.

Shirley loved spending time at her home in St. Augustine, Florida.

While a resident at Oakwood Heights, she enjoyed doing puzzles, crafts, taking care of the flowers on the deck, and attending music programs.

Surviving are her four children: Sharon Morgan and her husband Joe, Lucia Zacherl and Nancy Zacherl, all of Oil City, and Russell Zacherl and his wife Sandra of Venus.

Also surviving are her four grandchildren: Erica Craig and her husband Brent, Lindsey Mealy and her husband Juston, Sadie Morgan, and Evan Zacherl; and a great-grandson, Gaven; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Ray Detar and his wife Thelma Detar; and a special friend, Don Mortimer.

Her family would like to thank the entire staff at Oakwood Heights for the excellent care and love that she was given.

There will be no viewing held.

A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday (August 17) at 10 a.m. at St. Stephen Roman Catholic Church in Oil City with Father John Miller as celebrant.

The family will receive friends at the church from 9:30 a.m. until 10 a.m. Private interment will follow in Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens in Cranberry.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions may be made to the Venango County Humane Society, Oakwood Heights Activities Dept., or to a charity of one’s choice.

The Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca, Cranberry Township is completing funeral arrangements.

To express online condolences to Shirley’s family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

