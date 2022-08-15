State Police Calls: Newbie Woman Arrested on Drug Charges in Scrubgrass Township

CLARION/VENANGO/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:

Newbie Woman Arrested on Drug Charges

PSP Franklin was requested to assist Clarion County Probation with a known individual who was in possession of suspected controlled substances around 3:01 p.m. on Thursday, August 11.

Troopers responded to the location near Emlenton Clintonville Road in Scrubgrass Township, Venango County, and observed suspected controlled substances and drug paraphernalia in plain view, police say.

The items were seized, and the suspect was released to Clarion County Probation.

The suspect is listed as a 30-year-old New Bethlehem woman.

Drug-related charges will be filed through Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office.

DUI in Farmington Township

PSP Marienville conducted a traffic stop on a 2021 Ford F-350 around 10:14 p.m. on Friday, August 12, near Forest Road and Holiday Acres Lane, in Farmington Township, Clarion County.

Police say the operator, a known 55-year-old man, of Vienna, Ohio, was determined to be under the influence of alcohol and subsequently taken into custody for suspicion of driving under the influence.

Suspect Pulls Box Cutter on Knox Man in Cranberry Township

Police have released information regarding an incident of an assault near U.S. Route 322 in Cranberry Township, Venango County.

According to Franklin-based State Police, the incident occurred as a verbal altercation resulted in one individual pulling a box cutter on the other.

The victim is listed as a 50-year-old Knox man.

No other information was released.

Police Investigating Incident at Abraxas

PSP Marienville responded to the Abraxas facility around 3:09 p.m. on Friday, August 12, for a report of harassment.

Staff members were attempting to restrain a resident at the Abraxas facility located at 165 Beavers Meadow Road, in Jenks Township, Forest County, according to police.

The victims are listed as a 40-year-old Sigel woman and a 23-year-old Strattanville woman.

The investigation is ongoing.

