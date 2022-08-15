 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

State Police Calls: Newbie Woman Arrested on Drug Charges in Scrubgrass Township

Monday, August 15, 2022 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

5DMK1534 copy 2CLARION/VENANGO/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls: 

Newbie Woman Arrested on Drug Charges

PSP Franklin was requested to assist Clarion County Probation with a known individual who was in possession of suspected controlled substances around 3:01 p.m. on Thursday, August 11.

Troopers responded to the location near Emlenton Clintonville Road in Scrubgrass Township, Venango County, and observed suspected controlled substances and drug paraphernalia in plain view, police say.

The items were seized, and the suspect was released to Clarion County Probation.

The suspect is listed as a 30-year-old New Bethlehem woman.

Drug-related charges will be filed through Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office.

DUI in Farmington Township

PSP Marienville conducted a traffic stop on a 2021 Ford F-350 around 10:14 p.m. on Friday, August 12, near Forest Road and Holiday Acres Lane, in Farmington Township, Clarion County.

Police say the operator, a known 55-year-old man, of Vienna, Ohio, was determined to be under the influence of alcohol and subsequently taken into custody for suspicion of driving under the influence.

Suspect Pulls Box Cutter on Knox Man in Cranberry Township

Police have released information regarding an incident of an assault near U.S. Route 322 in Cranberry Township, Venango County.

According to Franklin-based State Police, the incident occurred as a verbal altercation resulted in one individual pulling a box cutter on the other.

The victim is listed as a 50-year-old Knox man.

No other information was released.

Police Investigating Incident at Abraxas

PSP Marienville responded to the Abraxas facility around 3:09 p.m. on Friday, August 12, for a report of harassment.

Staff members were attempting to restrain a resident at the Abraxas facility located at 165 Beavers Meadow Road, in Jenks Township, Forest County, according to police.

The victims are listed as a 40-year-old Sigel woman and a 23-year-old Strattanville woman.

The investigation is ongoing.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.