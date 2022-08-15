Commissioners Award Contract for Grand Avenue Project

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – In addition to updating the progress of Clarion County’s first countywide property reassessment since 1975, the commissioners also awarded a contract for the Grand Avenue Project on Thursday.

M&B Services was awarded their $492,576.15 bid for construction work that includes a bike lane, street lighting, sidewalk, and roadwork on Grand Avenue near the Glassworks Business Park, the former site of the O-I glass plant.

The Grand Avenue reconstruction is part of a general movement by public and private sectors to revitalize business in that area of Clarion Borough.

The project is being funded through Multimodal Transportation Fund (MTF) grants from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED).

According to the DCED, MTF grants are used to develop transportation infrastructure for a variety of uses, not limited to just industry.

When it begins, the construction phase of the project is expected to last six to nine months.

In other business, Elections Integrity Grant Program application, which Commissioner Ted Tharan said will pay for election workers and security, is a new grant which allocates $120,816.28 for such purposes in the county.

Juanice Vega was appointed to represent the Higher Education Sector on the NWPA Job Connect Board with a term from 8/11/2022 – 6/30/2024.

The lone item on the salary board agenda created the full-time position of Deputy Director of Veterans’ Affairs which has a starting rate of $13.50 to $17.90 per hour which took effect on August 2nd.

Personnel items on the agenda included the approval of a couple new hires: Michael Kordish, Caseworker and Hanna Jackson – Forensic Liaison.

The commissioners also announced that the Human Services building on 7th Avenue will be temporarily closed on Monday, August 15, due to water line repairs.

