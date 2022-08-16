The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. East wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3am. Patchy fog after 2am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday – Areas of fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind.

Thursday Night – Patchy fog after 2am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Friday – Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 83.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Saturday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday – Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.



Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.