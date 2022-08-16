AAA: Gas Prices Continue to Drop

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Gas prices are 12 cents lower in Western Pennsylvania this week at $4.317 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $4.317

Average price during the week of August 8, 2022: $4.435

Average price during the week of August 16, 2021: $3.335

Clarion County drivers are paying an average of $4.391 a gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. In Venango County, the standard price is $4.281. Forest County drivers are paying an average of $4.424 a gallon. The average in Jefferson County is $4.242.

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$4.289 Altoona

$4.409 Beaver

$4.400 Bradford

$4.168 Brookville

$4.313 Butler

$4.393 Clarion

$4.295 DuBois

$4.260 Erie

$4.294 Greensburg

$4.306 Indiana

$4.272 Jeannette

$4.310 Kittanning

$4.294 Latrobe

$4.288 Meadville

$4.432 Mercer

$4.278 New Castle

$4.300 New Kensington

$4.299 Oil City

$4.301 Pittsburgh

$4.289 Sharon

$4.360 Uniontown

$4.394 Warren

$4.298 Washington

Trend Analysis:

The national average for a gallon of regular gas fell 10 cents in the past week to $3.95, due primarily to stable oil prices and fewer drivers fueling up. Today’s national average is 62 cents less than a month ago, but 77 cents more than a year ago.

AAA finds that drivers are making significant changes to cope with high pump prices. In a recent survey, almost two-thirds of U.S. adults have changed their driving habits or lifestyle since March. Drivers’ top two changes to offset high gas prices are driving less and combining errands. While gas demand rose from 8.54 million barrels per day to 9.12 million barrels per day last week, the rate is 307,000 barrels per day lower than last year. Also, total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 5 million barrels to 220.3 million barrels. Although gasoline demand has risen and supplies have tightened, easing oil prices have helped lower pump prices.

At the close of Friday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate decreased by $2.25 to settle at $92.09. Crude prices declined at the end of the week due to concerns that an economic slowdown could cause crude demand to stagnate or decline. Prices did rise earlier in the week after the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported a smaller than expected increase in inflation last month at 8.5 percent. The rise in market optimism helped to boost prices despite the Energy Information Administration (EIA) reporting that total domestic crude supply increased by 5.4 million barrels.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at GasPrices.AAA.com.

