BREAKING NEWS: Knox Man Charged in Brutal Attack, Accused of Firing Multiple Shots at Victim

BEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion have filed aggravated assault and related charges against a Knox man for severely injuring a man during an incident involving gunfire that caused a stretch of State Route 338 to be shut down on August 8.

Court documents indicate that Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 28-year-old Levi Michael Barrett, of Knox, on Tuesday, August 16, in Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter’s office.

According to a criminal complaint, PSP Clarion received a report on August 8 of a disturbance from two known complainants.

It was reported that two unidentified males were outside a residence on Little Germany Road in Beaver Township, Clarion County. The callers reported hearing knocking on their front door, as well as gunshots.

Upon arrival, troopers canvassed the area and discovered Levi Barrett near the intersection of Little Germany Road and State Route 338.

Barrett informed troopers he was with the victim, whose location was unknown at that time. Police discovered a semi-automatic 9mm pistol and “evidence of a physical altercation” in the intersection. Barrett related to the troopers that “no one was hit” prior to being transported to the Clarion Hospital for injuries, according to the complaint.

An expanded search of the area was conducted with the assistance of the PSP Aviation Unit, during which time the victim was discovered in a wooded area, southwest of Route 338 and Little Germany Road.

While questioning the victim, he related Barrett was “trying to kill him” and had shot at him, the complaint indicates.

The victim was observed by police with serious bodily injuries to his left ear, mouth, and right thumb. He was then transported to the Clarion Hospital, the complaint notes.

Police then interviewed the complainants who reported hearing banging on their front door at approximately 11:55 p.m. on August 7.

As the complainants approached the door, two males were observed walking away from their residence toward Little Germany Road. The complainants watched as the males walked on the roadway toward Route 338 as they both heard what they believed to be gunshots coming from the direction of the individuals, the complaint states.

Police then interviewed the victim while being admitted to the Clarion Hospital Emergency Room. The victim related he was at Barrett’s residence the previous night and in the early morning. While there, an argument occurred between the two, and Barrett attacked him, the complaint indicates.

During the altercation, the victim suffered serious bodily injuries to his left ear, mouth, and right thumb.

The victim reported that after the altercation, Barrett retrieved a pistol from inside his residence and threatened to kill him before he fired toward him, the complaint notes.

The victim left Barrett’s residence on foot and traveled to a nearby residence for help. Barrett then followed the victim down Little Germany Road with the pistol and fired additional shots toward him, the complaint states.

The victim consented to the release of his medical records that indicated he suffered extensive soft tissue lacerations to his forehead, tissue damage to his left ear, a missing tooth, and a partial amputation of his right thumb, according to the complaint.

The victim was transferred to a Pittsburgh hospital for further treatment.

Barrett was arraigned at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 16, in front of Judge Heeter on the following charges:

– Aggravated Assault – Attempts to cause SBI or causes injury with extreme indifference, Felony 1

– Aggravated Assault – Attempts to cause or causes BI with deadly weapon, Felony 2

– Terroristic Threats with Intent to Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

– Possession of Instrument of Crime with Intent, Misdemeanor 1

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2 (three counts)

– Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2

He is currently awaiting a preliminary hearing.

