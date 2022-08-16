Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Bacon and Broccoli Salad

With only a few ingredients, this side dish is ready to go!

Ingredients

3 bunches of broccoli, cut into florets (about 10 cups)

1 pound bacon strips, cooked and crumbled



1 cup chopped pecans, toasted1 cup dried blueberries1 cup dried cherries1/4 cup finely chopped red onion

Dressing:

1 cup mayonnaise

1/4 cup sugar

1/4 cup cider vinegar

Directions

In a large bowl, combine the first six ingredients.

For the dressing, in a small bowl, whisk mayonnaise, sugar, and vinegar. Pour over broccoli mixture; toss to coat.

