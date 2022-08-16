Featured Local Job: Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA)
Clarview Nursing & Rehabilitation Center currently has openings for Full-time; Part-time; and Per diem CNAs.
*$2,500 SIGN-ON BONUS FOR FULL-TIME AND $1,200 FOR PART-TIME
NOW OFFERING NEW COMPETITIVE WAGES!
ABOUT CLARVIEW NURSING & REHABILITATION CENTER
Clarview, a skilled nursing and rehabilitation center is located at 14663 Route 68, Sligo, PA 16255. Country Springs, a personal care community, is also part of the Clarview family. For more information, visit www.clarviewnursing.com.
BENEFITS:
- 403(b)
- Dental insurance
- Flexible schedule
- Health insurance
- Life insurance
- Paid time off
- Paid training
- Referral program
- Retirement plan
- Tuition reimbursement
- Vision insurance
THE CERTIFIED NURSING ASSISTANT POSITION
Clarview is looking for compassionate and detail-oriented Nursing Assistants who are ready to help residents in a long-term care setting. This position requires a great deal of physical strength and energy, so they are interested in hiring someone who is physically fit, enjoys working in a fast-paced environment and has proven experience in patient care. The Nursing Assistant will work directly with the medical staff to help residents with daily living activities, so it is important that the ideal candidate has an upbeat personality and can maintain a positive work environment.
Click here to apply: https://www.clarviewnursing.com/employment
