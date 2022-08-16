 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Featured Local Job: Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA)

Tuesday, August 16, 2022 @ 07:08 PM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

Clarview Nursing & Rehabilitation Center currently has openings for Full-time; Part-time; and Per diem CNAs.

*$2,500 SIGN-ON BONUS FOR FULL-TIME AND $1,200 FOR PART-TIME

NOW OFFERING NEW COMPETITIVE WAGES!

ABOUT CLARVIEW NURSING & REHABILITATION CENTER

A caring family atmosphere… that is what they offer at Clarview for their residents and employees! The benefits of working at Clarview include meaningful work, connection to a mission, and the caring relationships you will develop with the staff and residents around you. Their “We Care” program is helpful for everyone who enters their building and is driven by their caring and dedicated staff. Join the team effort to put residents and their families first and learn skills that are valuable as you advance in your healthcare career!

Clarview, a skilled nursing and rehabilitation center is located at 14663 Route 68, Sligo, PA 16255. Country Springs, a personal care community, is also part of the Clarview family. For more information, visit www.clarviewnursing.com.

BENEFITS:

  • 403(b)
  • Dental insurance
  • Flexible schedule
  • Health insurance
  • Life insurance
  • Paid time off
  • Paid training
  • Referral program
  • Retirement plan
  • Tuition reimbursement
  • Vision insurance

THE CERTIFIED NURSING ASSISTANT POSITION
Clarview is looking for compassionate and detail-oriented Nursing Assistants who are ready to help residents in a long-term care setting. This position requires a great deal of physical strength and energy, so they are interested in hiring someone who is physically fit, enjoys working in a fast-paced environment and has proven experience in patient care. The Nursing Assistant will work directly with the medical staff to help residents with daily living activities, so it is important that the ideal candidate has an upbeat personality and can maintain a positive work environment.

Click here to apply: https://www.clarviewnursing.com/employment


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.