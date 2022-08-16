Featured Local Job: Day and Afternoon at UFP Parker

UFP Parker now has both Day and Afternoon positions open for a variety of skill levels.

If you are looking for a career with a comprehensive benefits package and multiple avenues for advancement, join their winning team at UFP Parker.

Want to see what they are all about? Call or text Shelly at 814-316-1033 to schedule a tour!

Apply online today at www.ufpi.com/careers

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.