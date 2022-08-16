Featured Local Job: Exterior Door Assembler

Derstine Doors, a manufacturer of quality, affordable exterior doors, is seeking motivated individuals to add to their assembly team.

Derstine Doors offers …

Monday through Friday work week

Competitive wages

Benefits package

Paid vacation

Interested individuals should contact Don @ 814-538-9333 or apply in person @ 991 McEwen Road, Sligo, PA

