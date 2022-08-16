Featured Local Job: Registered Nurse (RN)

Clarview Nursing & Rehabilitation Center currently has openings for Part-time and Per diem Registered Nurses (RNs).

BENEFITS:

401(k)

403(b)

Dental insurance

Flexible schedule

Health insurance

Life insurance

Paid time off

Referral program

Tuition reimbursement

SIGN-ON BONUS $3,000 FOR PART-TIME

NOW OFFERING NEW COMPETITIVE WAGES

ABOUT CLARVIEW NURSING & REHABILITATION CENTER

A caring family atmosphere… that is what they offer at Clarview for their residents and employees! The benefits of working at Clarview include meaningful work, connection to a mission, and the caring relationships you will develop with the staff and residents around you. Their “We Care” program is helpful for everyone who enters their building and is driven by their caring and dedicated staff. Join the team effort to put residents and their families first and learn skills that are valuable as you advance in your healthcare career!

Clarview, a skilled nursing and rehabilitation center is located at 14663 Route 68, Sligo, PA 16255. Country Springs, a personal care community, is also part of the Clarview family. For more information, visit www.clarviewnursing.com.

THE REGISTERED NURSE POSITION

Clarview’s RNs provide professional nursing care to residents as prescribed by a physician and in accordance with nursing practice standards. RNs supervise day-to-day nursing functions, assess resident needs, develop and implement care plans, and evaluate medical resident care.

They currently have the following opportunities available:

Part-Time

Per Diem

1st, 2nd and 3rd Shift

TOP AREAS OF FOCUS FOR RNs:

Supervise nursing staff in the day-to-day delivery of resident care

Administer medication and treatment per physician orders, care plans, and policies/procedures

Note changes in resident physical and emotional status

Solve problems and make improvements in the delivery of resident care

Make resident rounds on a regular basis

Performs all charting and recordkeeping in accordance with regulations, policies and procedures

Promotes and encourages harmonious relationships with and among colleagues

Ensure open and productive communication among the nursing team

Model professional behavior and leadership qualities at all times

