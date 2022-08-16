 

Gladys Ruth (Snyder) Dinger

Tuesday, August 16, 2022 @ 08:08 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-hsbZ5GQs6YGladys Ruth (Snyder) Dinger, 90, of North Freedom passed away at Edgewood Heights on August 15, 2022, after a long, courageous battle with cancer.

Born on February 24, 1932, on her family farm, she was the daughter of Bessie (Wise) and Mervin Snyder and was the youngest of 7 children.

All her siblings have preceded her in death.

She married Clarence Dinger in 1949. They were married for 43 years before he passed away.

She then had a very special friend, Dick Miller for many years.

Survivors include, her son Gary Dinger of Atlanta, Georgia, her son, Brian (Susan) of Zelienople, PA, and her daughter, Shelly Cook (Tim) of Apex, North Carolina.

She also leaves behind 4 grandchildren, Todd Crawford, Chelsea Cook, Katie Badac (Brian) and Christopher Dinger (Kimberly) along with 2 great grandsons Benjamin and Jackson Badac and numerous nieces and nephews.

Throughout her life Gladys was a very dedicated and active church member, singing in the choir, teaching Sunday school, helping with Bible school and helping with the many church dinners.

She was especially known for her delicious desserts.

Visitation will take place at Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn, PA on August 18, 2022, from 1:00-3:00 p.m. with a service to follow at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor Randy Bain officiating.

Gladys was under the care of the Clarion Forest VNA and living at Edgewood Heights in New Bethlehem.

In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to these institutions as a thank you for the wonderful care she received.

Interment will take place at the North Freedom Church Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.


