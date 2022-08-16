Linda L. Mackey Holtz, 74, of Oil City, passed away, at UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital in Pittsburgh on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.

Born January 9, 1948 in Cleveland, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Alice Lippold.

Linda graduated from high school in Connecticut before moving to Oil City in the early 1970’s.

On February 21, 1972, she was married to Wayne R. Holtz, who survives. They celebrated 50 years of marriage this year.

Mrs. Holtz worked for many years as a sales associate at Katherine and Genevieve Dress Shop in Oil City.

She was a member of Oil City Lodge No 78 Loyal Order of Moose since 1980 and was recognized as a Senior Regent, an accomplishment she was most proud of attaining.

She also belonged to the Belle Lettres Club for more than 20 years where she enjoyed playing bridge and helping organize and decorate for events.

Linda was well known and will be remembered for her smile, infectious laugh, charm, and likeable personality.

She was a very good mother and dedicated wife.

Mrs. Holtz was a member of St. Stephen Church.

Surviving are her husband Wayne; two sons, Kevin Mackey of Oil City, and Mark Mackey and his wife Holli of Boardman, OH; and a grandson, Justin Mackey of Boardman, OH.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, William Lippold.

There will be no visitation.

A private memorial service will be held by the family.

Memorials are suggested to the Belles Lettres Club, 405 W 1st St, Oil City, PA 16301.

To leave the family a special message, obtain directions, or view other helpful services, please visit www.morrisonhome.com.

