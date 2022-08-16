Raymond W. Kimmell, 67, of New Bethlehem, passed away Thursday evening, August 11, 2022 at the Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling the arrangements.

Per Raymond’s request, there will be no public visitation and all services will be private.

