Richard L. “Bunk” Socha, 78, of Oil City, PA. passed away August 10, 2022 at UPMC-NW in Seneca.

Born Nov. 21, 1943 in Oil City, PA, he was the son of the late Michael & Margaret Stevenson Socha.

Richard was a veteran of the United States Army serving as a SP4 during the Vietnam War.

He is survived by his wife Geraldine, his children, and his sister Twila Meehan.

Services will be private.

Arrangements have been entrusted to www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

