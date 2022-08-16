‘The Dog Charged Me and I Shot It’: Shippenville Borough Council Members Speak Out on Pit Bull Attack; Owner Faces Charges

SHIPPENVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is in hot water after his pit bulls attacked two Shippenville Borough Council members last month.

According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed the following summary charges against 56-year-old Merle D. Young, of Shippenville, in Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter’s office on Friday, August 12:

– Harboring Dangerous Dog, Summary (two counts)

– Confinement of Dogs/Premises, Summary (two counts)

The charges stem from an incident that occurred on Tuesday, July 5, in Shippenville Borough, Clarion County.

Shippenville Borough Council Vice President Mike Cotherman told exploreClarion.com that he was with council member Mike Petronzio, borough maintenance worker Russ Rennard, and contractor Tim Canby scouting a location that needed work done on North 3rd Street in Shippenville when they were reportedly attacked by a male pit bull and a female pit bull, owned by 56-year-old Merle Young, of Shippenville.

“When I got there, I was the last person to arrive, but the female pit bull had gotten off the leash somehow, and she was barking and growling about 15 or 20 feet away,” Cotherman said.

The female dog soon retreated to the property it came from as Cotherman met the other three individuals across the street to begin their meeting regarding a residence with drainage issues.

“It wasn’t 15 or 20 seconds in (to the meeting) and here comes the male and the female pit bull,” Cotherman continued. “Both growling, barking at us and what not. I was yelling at (Young) to come get his dogs and get them out of here. He wasn’t very speedy in my mind.”

Before they knew it, the four men were nearly fighting for their lives as the aggressive dogs went for their necks. The men struggled with the dogs for approximately 8 to 10 minutes while trying to defend and protect each other, according to Cotherman.

“(Young) didn’t come over in a very timely manner, so I went ahead and called 9-1-1,” he said. “I proceeded to yell and scream at these dogs and the owner to come get them.”

Petronzio added, “It was just full-on trying to protect ourselves. The two smaller guys, the contractor and Russell, stayed behind us.

“(The dogs) basically herded up like cattle. It was ridiculous. We’re screaming for the owner, and he’s trying to come for the dogs. It seemed to go forever.”

During the incident, Cotherman said he suffered an approximate six-inch superficial laceration about three-eighth of an inch deep and three-eighth of an inch wide on the calf of his left leg from the male pit bull. Meanwhile, Petronzio was bitten on the left arm and wrist by the female dog, that latched onto his arm for a period of time, causing a deep laceration to the bone.

The dogs eventually cornered Petronzio, Rennard, and Canby while pushing them into brush along the tree line.

“I don’t remember at what point, but the one dog got me on the inside of the arm and tried to twist me down,” Petronzio recalled. “It felt like an electrical shock. That jawline is so long, and she would not let go.

“I just started punching it in the head as much as I could, and it wouldn’t let go. I was pulling on its collar to let go, and it did. It freakin’ hurt, man, I’ll tell ya that. I was using branches, jamming them into the dog’s mouth. It would just not let up.”

As the dogs continued to attack the men with little to no help from Young, Canby notified Cotherman that he had a firearm in his vehicle nearby. Cotherman then went to retrieve the firearm.

“The contractor informed me that he had a firearm in his vehicle. I retrieved the firearm and gave warning to the owner that I would like to shoot his dog if he wasn’t able to do anything,” Cotherman said. “He obliged and said ‘Shoot the dog.’ The dog charged me and I shot it.

“It ran and turn back to the house. The owner was able to get up at that point and take the female back home. About two minutes later, the state police arrived.”

After the shot, Cotherman said the male dog quickly sprinted away after it was shot before Young secured the female dog on a leash and retreated to his property.

According to Cotherman, the bullet entered near the male dog’s nose on the snout and exited the roof of the mouth.

“That dog went for Mike’s neck and he’s taller than me,” Petronzio recounted. “He shot the dog in the face, and that dog did a 360 in mid-air, landed on its feet, and took off.”

The extent of the injuries to the male pit bull is unclear.

Soon, PSP Clarion, along with State Dog Warden (Clarion) Matthew Patrick, arrived on the scene.

Patrick declined to comment on the incident.

The dogs were quarantined for a period of time following the incident, Cotherman said. However, court documents indicate that Young provided law enforcement with proof of rabies vaccinations for both dogs.

According to PA Department of Agriculture Press Secretary Shannon Powers, “When a dog owner is cited after a dog attacks a person or another dog, the District Magisterial Justice makes a determination of whether to deem the dog dangerous.”

Four non-traffic citations were filed against Young: two for “Harboring Dangerous Dog” and two for “Confinement of Dog/Premises.”

According to the citations, police say Young’s dogs “ran across the street cornering a group of men without provocation.”

The court is awaiting a plea from Young.

Young is required to following provisions found here: Dangerous Dogs-Agriculture.pa.gov

“I’ve heard (from) a lot of people that this is not the first time,” Cotherman said. “Not so much the attack, but the aggression – meaning neighbors not being able to get out of their cars for a time because a dog is growling and barking at the car door, chasing kids down on bicycles.”

Cotherman stated that he has seen the dogs still on the premises since the incident.

