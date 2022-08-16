Timothy W. Montgomery, 55, of Franklin, passed away on August 14, 2022 at his home.

He was born on February 20, 1967, the son of the Donald E. Montgomery and Betty L. (Huffman) Cozad. His father precedes him in death.

Tim was employed by Miller Equipment in the Assembly Department for twenty-eight and one half years.

A proud member of the Moose Lodge 83, Tim enjoyed playing pool.

He was an avid archery hunter and well known for harvesting trophy bucks.

He also enjoyed long range, high powered rifle shooting.

Tim loved spending time in the great outdoors, in addition to hunting, he also enjoyed fly fishing and going to Trout Camp for family reunions.

Tim dabbled in photography where he focused on capturing unique candid pictures.

He had an eye for detail and poured himself into his woodwork.

He also enjoyed taking the motorcycle out for a drive.

Left to cherish his wonderful memory is his mother, Betty Lou Cozad and her good friend, Robert Sanford of Franklin; his girlfriend, Traci Hartzell of Franklin, his step-daughter, Haven Hughes of Franklin; his brother, Jim Montgomery and his wife, Marci of Franklin; his cousin, Tom Collingwood and his girlfriend, Carla Arduini of Franklin; as well as many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his father, Tim was preceded in death by his sister, Sandra Hasson; his brother, Edward Montgomery; and his step-father, George Cozad.

Family and friends will be received on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin from 1 pm to 4 pm. As per the family’s request, there will be no service.

Tim will be laid to rest in Franklin Cemetery.

Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Tim’s Book of Memories at www.WarrenFH.com.

