Who’s Hiring in Clarion County

A look at which local companies are hiring in Clarion County and surrounding areas.

FEATURED JOBS





Exterior Door Assembler

Derstine Doors

Derstine Doors, a manufacturer of quality, affordable exterior doors, is seeking motivated individuals to add to their assembly team.

Derstine Doors offers …

Monday through Friday work week

Competitive wages

Benefits package

Paid vacation

Interested individuals should contact Don @ 814-538-9333 or apply in person @ 991 McEwen Road, Sligo, PA





Beverage-Air, in Brookville, currently has openings for Assembly Line Workers.

As an Assembler (3 days/12 hours, Friday- Sunday), you will lend a hand in creating innovative, high-quality refrigeration products. Starting hourly rate from $15.50 (no experience required – they will train you) up to $18.50 (with 5+ years of relevant, manufacturing experience). You will receive 40 hours of pay per week for 36 hours of work; 5% employer match on 6% employee contribution to 401(k) – worth at least $1,400; pay progression review 12 months after hire date; 84 hours of holiday pay; and first- year paid vacation of up to 40 hours!

What You’ll Do:

Work within a team to assemble components or entire units

Perform varied tasks

Conduct quality inspections on parts and products

Prepare finished products for shipment

Maintain a clean and orderly work area

What You Bring:

Prior experience working as part of a team having responsibility for assembling an entire product or component of a product in a manufacturing environment is a plus!

High school diploma or equivalent preferred

Teamwork – you work well with others and like to collaborate

Attention to detail – you pay attention to the little things that make a difference

Manual dexterity – you have the ability to move your hand quickly, your hand together with your arm, or your two hands to grasp, manipulate, or assemble objects

Focus – you work quickly while staying focused for extended periods

Organization – you believe in “a place for everything and everything has its place.”

Accountability – you can be trusted and relied upon

Self-motivation – you meet or exceed performance goals without someone looking over your shoulder

Beverage-Air is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to sex, race, color, religion, national origin, age, marital status, political affiliation, sexual orientation, gender identity, genetic information, disability or protected veteran status. Beverage-Air is committed to providing a workplace free of any discrimination or harassment.

Job Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.50 – $18.50, corresponding with experience

How to apply: Visit https://beverage-air.com/careers/ and click on Apply Now.





Servers and Hosts

Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar

Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar is currently hiring full-time positions for servers and hosts.

Sweet Basil offers a competitive wage and health insurance.

Applicants must possess the following qualities:

Friendly and positive attitude

Reliable, dedicated, and strong work ethic

Loves working in a fast-paced, team-oriented environment

Willing to work nights, various shifts, and weekend

Full-time and part-time positions are available.

No experience is required.

Apply in person at the restaurant located at 21108 Paint Blvd, Shippenville, PA 16254, The restaurant opens at 11:00 a.m. seven days a week.





Night Supervisor or Overnight Safety Supervisor

Abraxas Youth & Family Services

Abraxas Youth & Family Services currently has an opening for a Night Supervisor or Overnight Safety Supervisor to join their team at Abraxas I in Marienville, PA.

At Abraxas, you will be part of a team helping at-risk adolescents BUILD BETTER FUTURES.

Abraxas I (AI) provides adolescent treatment programs for substance abuse, delinquency, and medically necessary mental health services. Their 90-acre campus is nestled in the Allegheny National Forest in northwestern Pennsylvania.

Have you ever thought about a career in the behavioral health field? Ready to make a positive impact on the lives of at-risk adolescents? They’ve got the job for you!

Salary: $42,500 Annually

Bonus: $5000 Hiring Bonus

Shift: Overnights, Graveyards, 3rd Shift

Who They Are:

Abraxas Youth & Family Services is a national nonprofit human services provider dedicated to Building Better Futures for at-risk youth, adults, and families. Their diversified array of services includes alternative education, outpatient counseling, in-home services, shelter, detention, residential treatment, and re-entry/transition services.

Since 1973, Abraxas team members have positively impacted the lives of those they serve and the communities in which they live.

Benefits & Perks:

Abraxas provides a competitive and comprehensive benefits program that offers the protection, peace of mind, and flexibility designed to support you – both at home and at work.

Medical & Dental & Vision Insurance

Flexible Spending Accounts

Basic Life & Short-Term Disability Insurance

403(b) Savings Plan

Life Assistance Program (LAP)

Tuition Assistance Program

Paid Time Off (PTO)

Paid Holidays

Paid Training

Advancement Opportunities

Night Supervisor Summary:

In this role, you will ensure campus-wide security and the safety of clients and staff. You will help develop and implement the program and schedule, and supervise the overnight team during the hours of 11 pm-7 am.

Night Supervisor Responsibilities Include, but are not limited to:

Ensure the safety and security of the facility by conducting perimeter checks, facility-wide headcounts, implementing personnel management strategies, and responding to crisis and non-emergency situations as the supervisor-in-charge

Maintain employee schedules that provide adequate coverage to ensure safety for both clients and employees

Develop and implement systems to organize and monitor work activities

Structure, implement, and facilitate new employee on-the-job orientation

Conduct effective supervisory conferences and performance evaluations with employees, document the content of such meetings and evaluations, and provides feedback to them

Schedule employee training to ensure that all mandatory training requirements are met

Conduct fire drills during client sleeping hours, as scheduled

Provide breaks for team members during the overnight shift and complete basic direct-care responsibilities during those intervals. Assist evening and morning supervisors during times of need, on occasion

Demonstrates appropriate use of Safe Crisis Management (SCM) and provides effective supervision to staff regarding the use of SCM

Minimum Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in human services field and one-year experience in residential treatment are preferred; OR

Associate’s degree or (sixty) 60 credit hours from an accredited college/university and three (3) years’ work experience with children

Supervisory experience is also preferred

Ability to self-start, work independently and adhere to timelines on a consistent basis with a minimum of assistance and supervision

Ability to participate and maintain Safe Crisis Management (SCM) certification

At least twenty-one (21) years of age

Driver’s License

Physical exam that includes TB and drug testing

Criminal clearances (State Police, FBI and State Child Abuse Clearances)

Satisfactory completion of background screening and applicable pre-employment checks, including but not limited to employment and/or personal reference and driving records

Ability to work with computers and the necessary software typically used by the department

Why Should You Consider Abraxas?

At Abraxas, they celebrate the richness of their diverse employees and the communities they serve. They are actively committed to building a culture of awareness and belonging, as they strive to ensure they are a welcoming, inclusive, and culturally competent organization.

As they work to make a difference in people’s lives, they are dedicated to respect, equity, and the engagement of those they serve and their employees.

As a provider of trauma-informed care, they firmly believe in recovery and that their clients can lead fulfilling and meaningful lives, and they consider it an honor and a privilege to assist them in their journey.

Whether you’re looking to begin a rewarding career or you’re a seasoned professional wanting a new challenge, they have a place for you and opportunities for development at all levels.

At Abraxas, their staff is at the core of everything they do. That is why they are committed to providing you with competitive pay and comprehensive benefits options that help make your life easier and healthier, with a focus on providing choice when it comes to physical, emotional, and financial wellness. Their benefit options meet you where you are in your life and set you up for success both in and outside of work.

If you want to have a positive impact in the lives of others, join them!

Equal Opportunity Employer

Abraxas Youth & Family Services, an affiliate of Apis Services Inc., offers a rewarding career for those passionate about making a difference in the lives of others. Abraxas is a great place to start your career whether you have a high school diploma or GED, military experience, some college, or a bachelor’s or advanced degree. If you are interested in counseling, juvenile justice, psychology, social work, teaching, or just want to make a difference, they have a career path for you.

Apis Services, Inc. provides administrative services to a variety of businesses and non-profit agencies so they can focus on their individual goals and missions. Apis serves 30+ affiliates throughout the USA including locations in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Colorado, New Jersey, and North Carolina.

Join Them in Building Better Futures!

Thank you for your interest in a rewarding career at Abraxas Youth & Family Services. Please consider applying for employment with them!

If you have any questions, you can contact them by email at [email protected]

Apply online by following this link.

Also, you can explore other positions that Abraxas has to offer on their website. https://jobsatabraxas.org/careers.html





New Light, Inc. is now accepting applications for Direct Care Personnel.

Are you a compassionate person looking for a great career opportunity?

This position will provide support for intellectually/developmentally disabled individuals in a community-based residential program.

Competitive hourly wages ($12-$14/hr.)

Restraint/restriction free agency

Weekends a must!

Benefit package available!

Open availability is greatly appreciated!

Paid vacation!

Opportunity for advancement in the company!

CNAs needed!

All interested individuals may contact the HR Dept. at New Light, Inc., PO Box 761, Clarion, PA 16214 or call 814-226-6444 x103 or email [email protected]

Pre-employment criminal background check must be free of any serious offenses.

New Light, Inc. is an equal opportunity employer.





Police Officers

Emlenton Borough

The Emlenton Borough is hiring new and experienced police officers for an expanding, rural police department.

Positions Available:

Full-Time Chief

Full-Time Patrolman

Part-time Patrolman

Seeking applicants with strong community policing skills suited for small-town/rural police work. Competitive wages, benefits, flexible scheduling.

Full-Time Chief: $25-$30/hr + benefits

Full-Time Patrolman: $20-$25/hr + benefits

Part-Time Patrolman: $20-$25/hr

Application available online at https://emlentonpaborough.com or call 724-867-8611.

Mail application and resume to:

Emlenton Borough

PO Box 537

Emlenton, PA 16373

Applications due by Aug 29, 2022.





Licensed Massage Therapist

Spine & Extremities Center

Spine & Extremities Center, of Clarion, currently has two openings for Licensed Massage Therapists.

Full or part-time positions available performing therapeutic massage.

Spine & Extremities Center will supply the patients and supplies.

Flexible schedule, friendly working environment, and convenient scheduling through their own branded app for patients.

Competitive compensation commensurate with experience.

Please submit your resume to:

[email protected] or call 814-227-5855 and ask for Lindsay.





Receptionist/Caseworker

Clarion County Domestic Relations Office

The Clarion County Domestic Relations Office currently has an opening for a Receptionist/Caseworker.

POSITION: Receptionist/Caseworker, Full-Time, 70 hours per pay

DEPARTMENT: Domestic Relations, Clarion, PA

PAY GRADE: Starting at $11.82/hr

BENEFITS: Up to family coverage for health, dental, and vision insurance effective first of the month after the date of hire (employee pays 12.5% of the premium, the county pays 87.5%). $1,500 stipend if you do not need the county insurance. Life insurance coverage at no cost to employees. 5 Vacation days first year, 10 vacation days starting the second year, 3 personal days per year, 10 sick days per year, and 13 paid holidays off. Enrollment in Clarion County’s Pension plan (vested after 5 years, eligible to retire at 55 with 20 years of service).

POSTING DATE: Wednesday, August 3, 2022

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at 4:00 p.m.

QUALIFICATIONS: Two-year business or paralegal degree, or equivalent experience. Strong typing skills and accounting experience.

OVERALL OBJECTIVES:

This employee provides clerical duties and administrative support to the Domestic Relations staff.

For specific details related to this job including Essential Functions; Supervision Received; Working Conditions; Physical and Mental Conditions; Qualifications; and Required Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities; please download and review this .pdf file.

HOW TO APPLY

A County application and transcripts are required to be considered for the advertised vacancy. Applications are only accepted for positions in which the county is actively recruiting. Applications received for positions not being advertised or general/blanket applications will be discarded.

Applications are available:

Online by visiting:

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php In-Person by visiting the Clarion County Human Resource Office on the 2nd floor of the Administration Building located at 330 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214

By fax or e-mail. You must contact the Clarion County Human Resource Office by calling 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 to share your e-mail or fax number.

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at 4:00 p.m.

CLARION COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

CLARION COUNTY IS A DRUG-FREE WORKPLACE

APPLICANTS WHO REQUIRE SPECIAL ACCOMMODATIONS DUE TO A DISABILITY SHOULD CONTACT THE HUMAN RESOURCES DEPARTMENT AT 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 FOR ASSISTANCE.





High School Cafeteria Monitor

Keystone School District

Keystone School District currently has an opening for a High School Cafeteria Monitor.

Position available immediately at the Keystone School District.

2.5 Hours per day

The salary would be $11.80 per hour.

Interested candidates should send a Letter of Interest; Current Act 34, 151, 168, and FBI Clearances; and Three (3) Letters of Reference to:

Mr. Michael McCormick

Acting Superintendent

451 Huston Avenue

Knox, PA 16232

Deadline: August 19, 2022 or until position is filled.





Eden, Inc. in Knox, currently has several vacancies in its painting and millwork areas.

Part-time and full-time opportunities exist for interested individuals with starting rates based on experience.

After a 90-day probationary period, full-time employees are eligible for all company benefits (medical, dental, vision insurance; paid holidays, vacation, and sick time; retirement plan with a company match; and life insurance.

Apply in person at 210 Miller Street in Knox.





Welders, Fabricators and General Shop Employees

Witherup Fabrication & Erection, Inc.

Witherup Fabrication & Erection, Inc. located in Kennerdell, PA is seeking Welders, Fabricators, and General Shop Employees.

Competitive compensation and benefits opportunity.

Please email your resume to [email protected]

or bring your resume to :

Witherup Fabrication & Erection, Inc.

431 Kennerdell Road

Kennerdell, PA 16374

814 385 6601





Elections/Voter Registration Coordinator

Clarion County Department of Elections

The Clarion County Department of Elections currently has an opening for an Elections/Voter Registration Coordinator.

POSITION: Elections/Voter Registration Coordinator, Non-Exempt, Full-Time, 80 hours per pay

DEPARTMENT: Department of Elections, Clarion, PA

PAY GRADE: Starting Rate, $15.00 per hour

BENEFITS: Up to family coverage for health, dental, and vision insurance effective first of the month after the date of hire (employee pays 12.5% of the premium, the county pays 87.5%). $1,500 stipend if you do not need the county insurance. Life insurance coverage at no cost to employees. 5 Vacation days first year, 10 vacation days starting the second year, 3 personal days per year, 10 sick days per year, and 13 paid holidays off. Enrollment in Clarion County’s Pension plan (vested after 5 years, eligible to retire at 55 with 20 years of service).

POSTING DATE: Wednesday, August 3, 2022

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at 4:00 p.m.

OVERALL OBJECTIVE OF JOB:

This is an upper-level clerical position that is responsible for managing and coordinating the various activities related to maintaining updated county-wide voter registration records and performing the associated duties that are required to prepare for the Primary and General Elections each year.

For specific details related to this job including Essential Functions; Other Duties; Supervision Received; Working Conditions; Required Qualifications; and Required Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities; please download and review this .pdf file.

HOW TO APPLY

A County application and transcripts are required to be considered for the advertised vacancy. Applications are only accepted for positions in which the county is actively recruiting. Applications received for positions not being advertised or general/blanket applications will be discarded.

Applications are available:

Online by visiting:

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php In-Person by visiting the Clarion County Human Resource Office on the 2nd floor of the Administration Building located at 330 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214

By fax or e-mail. You must contact the Clarion County Human Resource Office by calling 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 to share your e-mail or fax number.

DEADLINE TO APPLY: August 17, 2022, at 4:00 p.m.

CLARION COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

CLARION COUNTY IS A DRUG-FREE WORKPLACE

APPLICANTS WHO REQUIRE SPECIAL ACCOMMODATIONS DUE TO A DISABILITY SHOULD CONTACT THE HUMAN RESOURCES DEPARTMENT AT 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 FOR ASSISTANCE.





Equipment Mechanic/ Technician

Bobcat of Clarion

Bobcat of Clarion is currently seeking an experienced mechanic to join their team.

This is a full-time position Monday through Friday. Paid holidays and a generous benefits package are available.

Pay will be based on experience and skill level.

For more information, please call Human Resources at (716) 372-4063 x 216 or email [email protected]





Regional Senior Products Agent

Burns and Burns Insurance

Burns and Burns Insurance currently has an opening for a Regional Senior Products Agent.

Job Location: Clarion, PA, 16214, USA

Job Category: Insurance Sales

Job Type: Full-Time

Remote Type: No

Job Description

THERE IS NO CEILING TO YOUR SUCCESS!

Burns and Burns Insurance is looking to better their company by hiring motivated workers who care about their customers. With a family-oriented office environment, Burns and Burns Insurance is searching for a qualified candidate who is ready and willing to learn how to best serve their clients.

Salary: $40,000.00 – $60,000.00 per year

Benefits:

Family-oriented environment/ culture

Vacation and sick time

Paid holidays

401K & profit sharing Health insurance, flexible spending account, group life insurance, long-term disability

Multiple carrier appointments. Unlike captive agents, Burns and Burns represents over 60 carriers, which means they are able to assist their clients with more options to best fit their needs

EEOC

Responsibilities:

New Sales:

Identifies and develops insurance prospects and appropriate markets

Responds to referrals quickly and effectively

Perform cost-benefit and needs analysis of existing/potential customers to meet their needs

Creates and maintains client or prospect lists

Designs insurance plans and recommends coverages to clients

Creates insurance proposals; makes sales presentations to prospective and existing clients on new and renewal business

Completes and submits applications and related documentation to appropriate insurance markets

Prepares, requests, and delivers binders to insureds

Educates clients concerning agency payment expectations and cancellation procedures

Asks for referrals from insureds to help generate new business

Develop a deep knowledge on the differences between a variety of Medicare carriers to ensure that you are placing clients in the plan that best fits their needs

Retention and Continuous Marketing:

Reach out to customer leads through cold calling

Expedite the resolution of customer problems and complaints to maximize satisfaction

Explains coverages and exclusions and documents explanations on automated file for future reference

Develops a book of business that is profitable for both the agency and the carrier

Reviews existing policy coverages, at least annually, to upgrade accounts and remarket, if necessary

Assists service staff to collect client information in preparation of schedules of insurance, summaries, and renewal proposals

Reviews appropriate policy change requests and other account activity

Documents automated file as appropriate. Uses each client contact as an opportunity for coverage review and marketing of need covered

Establish, develop and maintain positive business and customer relationships

Accepts and handles any duties/prospects as assigned by agency management

Personal and Organizational Development:

Participates in sales meetings

Identifies training needs with assistance from managers. Develops a personal improvement plan, and take responsibility for learning and improving technical and sales skills regularly

Reads and interprets technical manuals and insurance information from carriers, vendors, publishers, etc

Responsible for passing ALL yearly federal (AHIP) and carrier-specific exams relating to Medicare sales

Continuously improve through feedback

Keep abreast of best practices and promotional trends

Analyze the territory/market’s potential, track sales, and status reports

Coordinate sales effort with team members and other departments

Requirements:

Education: High school diploma

Experience: Insurance experience is a plus.

Life & health license required.

As well as:

Strong time management skills

Attention to detail-job requires being careful about details and completing tasks thoroughly

Integrity – job requires being honest and ethical

Concern for others-job requires being sensitive to others’ needs, feelings, and being helpful on the job

Adaptability – job requires being open to change and to consider variety in the workplace

Initiative – job requires a willingness to take on responsibilities and challenges

Interested individuals may apply by submitting his/or her resume to Bree Daugherty at [email protected]





Clerical Assistant

Cook Forest Top Hill Cabins

Cook Forest Top Hill Cabins currently has and opening for a Clerical Assistant.

Duties include, but are not limited to, answering phones, handling online and phone reservations, entering accounts receivables and payables in QuickBooks, shipping items, completing monthly reports in Microsoft Excel, filing, balancing check registers, ordering supplies, and scheduling cleaning staff. Other duties as required.

Applicant should be proficient in Microsoft Office (Word and Excel), have good communication skills, and work well with others, basic accounting knowledge is a plus but not required.

The position is Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Sunday part-time 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Position is all year round but reduced hours during December through March each year.

Pay commensurate with experience. The applicant may be subject to drug testing.

If interested, please complete an application in person at Cook Forest Top Hill Cabins office, 2808 Forest Road, Vowinckel, PA 16217. You may also call for additional information: 814-927-6922.

Cook Forest Top Hill Cabins is an equal opportunity employer.





Administrative Assistant

Forest County

Forest County Transportation is seeking a full-time Administrative Assistant in the Transportation Office located in Marienville.

General computer and typing skills are required. The candidate must work well with the public and possess excellent communication skills. Experience in Excel and QuickBooks is preferred. Must pass required clearances, a drug screening, and possess a valid driver’s license. Occasional driving may be needed.

Applications and resumes may be submitted to the Forest County Courthouse 526 Elm Street #3, Tionesta, PA 16353 (814-755-3537).

This is a full-time (Monday-Friday) 40-hour-per-week position at $11.25 per hour. The position offers excellent health, dental and vision insurance benefits along with paid time off, holiday pay, and retirement benefits.





Full-Time Special Education Teacher

Riverview Intermediate Unit 6

Riverview Intermediate Unit 6 currently has an opening for a Full-Time Special Education Teacher.

Deadline August 5, 2022

Full-Time Special Education Teacher (Emotional Support/Learning Support at Pathways)

Full-time professional union position (185 days annually) with salary and benefits per the collective bargaining agreement. Requires valid certification/licensure in PA for Special Education. Acts 24, 34, 114, 126, 151, and 168 clearances are required. Experience in Emotional Support preferred. This is a bargaining unit position.

General Responsibilities include (but are not limited to): Position is working with MS and HS students at the Pathways Adolescent Center in Oil City (7:45 am- 3:15 pm). Requirements include writing IEPs, knowledge of special education regulations, good communication – both oral and written, interpersonal skills, competence in related technology, standing, sitting, stooping, lifting up to 20 pounds – with occasionally up to approximately 40 pounds, walking. Position also includes coordinating with RIU6, service providers, families, and school district personnel to meet the needs of each individual learner, providing the best care, safety, welfare, and security for the students in our care.

Please send a letter of interest and application materials to Teresa Baker via email, [email protected] , or mail to Riverview Intermediate Unit 6, 270 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA, 16214.

Riverview Intermediate Unit 6 reserves the right to withdraw this posting without filling the position.





Full-Time Special Education Teacher

Riverview Intermediate Unit 6

Riverview Intermediate Unit 6 currently has an opening for a Full-Time Special Education Teacher.

This position is available for the start of 2022-2023 school year.

Deadline to apply is August 5, 2022.

Full-Time Special Education Teacher (Autism Support K-6 at Oil City 7th Street Elementary)

Full-time professional union position (185 days annually) with salary and benefits per the collective bargaining agreement. Requires valid certification/licensure in PA in Special Education. Acts 24, 34, 114, 126, 151, and 168 clearances are required. This is a bargaining unit position.

General Responsibilities include (but are not limited to): Position is working in elementary autism support, grades K-6, at Oil City 7th Street Elementary. Requirements include knowledge of special education, autism, both oral and written, interpersonal skills, competence in related technology, standing, sitting, stooping, lifting up to 20 pounds – with occasionally up to approximately 40 pounds, walking. Position also includes coordinating with RIU6 and district administration, regular education teachers, and families to meet the needs of each individual learner, providing the best care, safety, welfare, and security for the students in our care.

Application materials can be sent to Teresa Baker, [email protected], via email or mailed to Riverview Intermediate Unit 6, 270 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA, 16214.

Riverview Intermediate Unit 6 reserves the right to withdraw this posting without filling the position.





Paraprofessional (Educational Assistant)

Riverview Intermediate Unit 6

Riverview Intermediate Unit 6 is anticipating eight positions to be available as a Paraprofessional (Educational Assistant).

Positions that will be working in Venango (3-4 positions), Forest (1-2 positions) & Clarion (3-4 positions) counties in IU6 classrooms, exact locations will be determined on August 1 after the Annual Bid Meeting for current staff members. The students are in Autism, Multi-Handicapped, and Emotional Support classrooms. Current openings are in the following schools: West Forest, Valley Grove Elementary, Oil City 7th Street, Franklin HS, Keystone Elementary, North Clarion Elementary and HS, Union HS, and Redbank Intermediate School.

These positions are full-time positions (184 days) working in Special Education. Requires valid high school diploma and Acts 34, 114, and 151 clearances, highly qualified certification preferred (RIU6 will provide training if needed). These are bargaining unit positions. Hours are roughly 7:30 am- 3:00 pm depending on the school schedule in the school you choose.

General Responsibilities include (but are not limited to): Providing the best care, safety, welfare, and security for the students in our care; providing assistance to the instructional staff in the classroom with a focus on your assigned students; and coordinating with RIU6 and school district personnel to meet the needs of the individual learner.

Send application information to Teresa Baker via email, [email protected] , or mail to Riverview Intermediate Unit 6, 270 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA, 16214. Application packet may include, but is not limited to, letter of interest, resume, standard job application, clearances, certifications, transcripts, and any related training certifications for working with children.

Riverview Intermediate Unit 6 reserves the right to withdraw this posting without filling the position.





Evening Cleaning Person

Kahle’s Kitchens

Kahle’s Kitchens is looking for someone to clean the showrooms as well as the factory offices, in the evening.

If you are interested please contact Stacie at 814-744-9388 Monday- Friday between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. or email: [email protected]





Part-Time Physical Therapist

Clarion Forest VNA

Clarion Forest VNA currently has an opening for a Part-time Physical Therapist.

The candidate best fit for this position is well organized, has excellent documentation skills, and desires a more flexible, family-friendly schedule with one-on-one patient interaction.

Join in a rewarding environment with a family-oriented work setting!

All wages are commensurate with experience and/or education.

Employment applications may be obtained at www.cfvna.org and sent with a resume to Human Resources, 271 Perkins Rd, Clarion, PA, 16214. For more information please contact Human Resources at 814-297-8400.

Clarion Forest VNA, Inc. is committed to the principles of equal employment. Clarion Forest VNA, INC. complies with the requirements of the CMS Interim Final Rule, effective 1/27/2022, requiring mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations, or CMS required allowance for exemption.





Full-Time Elementary Teacher

Clarion Christian School

Clarion Christian School is now accepting applications for a Full-time Elementary Teacher.

A Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary or Early Childhood Education is preferred. Candidates must have clearances.

Please send a letter of interest, resume, teaching certificate, three references, and required clearances to:

Mrs. Lisa Smith, Administrator

Clarion Christian School

15952 Route 322, Suite 2

Clarion, PA 16214

or email [email protected]

Submit applications by August 8, 2022. Clarion Christian School will continue to receive applications until the position is filled.





Automotive Painter/Auto Body Technician

Gatesman Auto Body

Gatesman Auto Body is looking for a hard-working employee who cares about turning out the highest quality repairs possible.

FULL-TIME Automotive Painter/Auto Body Technician

Experience Required.

Pay based on experience and skill level. Benefits Available. Weekends off. Paid Holidays.

Family-owned and operated Body Shop for over 70 years.

Gatesman Auto Body looks forward to hearing from you.

APPLY IN PERSON OR ONLINE AT www.gatesmanautobody.com

814-226-9468

28177 Route 66, Lucinda, PA 16235, [email protected]





Cooks, Waitstaff, and Bartenders

Clarion American Legion Post #66

The Clarion American Legion Post #66 currently has openings for cooks, waitstaff, and bartenders.

Flexible full and Part-time hours are offered.

Competitive pay including fantastic tips.

Excellent work environment

Part-time or full-time

Hours to fit your schedule

Clarion American Legion Post #66 is considered one of the best places in Clarion for a low-keyed, low-stress-related job that has more than competitive wages and is a great place to be associated with.

Join now and enjoy the benefits of working as one of their outstanding team players.

Call 814-226-9482 to schedule an interview or stop in at 530 Main St, Clarion, and pick up and application.





Food Delivery Service Workers

The Nutrition Group

The Nutrition Group now hiring Meal Delivery Drivers Full-time & Part-time for Ford City Commissary

Duties include preparing and/or delivering meals to the Armstrong Co Jail, Indiana, & Clarion Counties.

Competitive Wages are offered. Sign on bonuses after 30 and 90 days worked.

Paid Holidays and Vacation.

Apply at www.tngcareers.com or in person at 105 Valley View Dr, Ford City, PA 16226. Call 724-763-8608 to arrange an interview.

EOE/AA Compliant.





Food Delivery Driver

The Nutrition Group

The Nutrition Group is looking for Home Meal Delivery Drivers for morning shifts.

Are you a morning person and looking for the perfect part-time job? Are you looking to supplement your income?

The Nutrition Group is looking for motivated drivers that will pick up and deliver meals to seniors at their homes from the Clarion & Rimersburg senior centers areas.

Wages are based on driving routes, Monday-Thursday and there are no weekend hours! Sign-on bonus after 30 and 90 days worked.

Paid holidays and vacation.

Apply at TNGCareers.com or call 724-763-8608.





Central Accounting Deputy Director

Clarion County Central Accounting Office

The Clarion County Central Accounting Office currently has an opening for a Deputy Director.

POSITION: Central Accounting Deputy Director, Full-Time, 80 hours per pay

DEPARTMENT: Central Accounting, Clarion, PA

PAY GRADE: $15.00-$19.30/hr.

BENEFITS: Up to family coverage for health, dental, and vision insurance effective first of the month after the date of hire (employee pays 12.5% of the premium, the county pays 87.5%). $1,500 stipend if you do not need the county insurance. Life insurance coverage at no cost to employees. 5 Vacation days first year, 10 vacation days starting the second year, 3 personal days per year, 10 sick days per year, and 13 paid holidays off. Enrollment in Clarion County’s Pension plan (vested after 5 years, eligible to retire at 55 with 20 years of service).

POSTING DATE: Friday, July 22, 2022

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Friday, August 3, 2022, at 4:00 p.m.

QUALIFICATIONS: Bachelor’s degree with an accounting major or associate degree from an accredited college or university supplemented by fifteen credits in accounting. Two years of prior budgeting and financial statement reporting, and analysis are required. Working knowledge of Microsoft Excel, Outlook, and Word; or any acceptable combination of experience/training.

OVERALL PURPOSE OF JOB:

To provide accounting services relative to the financial reporting for County to include monthly reconciliations and analysis to support financial statements.

For specific details related to this job including Essential Functions; Other Duties; Supervision Received; Working Conditions; Physical and Mental Conditions; Qualifications; and Required Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities; please download and review this .pdf file.

HOW TO APPLY

A County application and transcripts are required to be considered for the advertised vacancy. Applications are only accepted for positions in which the county is actively recruiting. Applications received for positions not being advertised or general/blanket applications will be discarded.

Applications are available:

Online by visiting:

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php In-Person by visiting the Clarion County Human Resource Office on the 2nd floor of the Administration Building located at 330 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214

By fax or e-mail. You must contact the Clarion County Human Resource Office by calling 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 to share your e-mail or fax number.

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Friday, August 3, 2022, at 4:00 p.m.

CLARION COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

CLARION COUNTY IS A DRUG-FREE WORKPLACE

APPLICANTS WHO REQUIRE SPECIAL ACCOMMODATIONS DUE TO A DISABILITY SHOULD CONTACT THE HUMAN RESOURCES DEPARTMENT AT 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 FOR ASSISTANCE.





Part-Time Special Education Paraeducators- Union SD

Union School District

Union School District is seeking, a caring, applicant for a Part-Time Paraeducator located at Sligo Elementary School for the 2022 – 2023 school year.

Candidates for consideration should be enthusiastic, joyful, and motivated. Union School District values candidates that possess an understanding of child development and a caring disposition. They are eager to welcome to their team a colleague committed to building strong student, staff, and family relationships and one who is committed to self-development.

Qualifications: Demonstrated enthusiasm for working with school-age children, 3–5 years of experience working with students (preferred), Associate’s degree (preferred), confidence when working with others, and strong social and communication skills.

Please submit a letter of interest, resume, general application, along with current Act 34, Act 151, Act 168, FBI Fingerprint, CPR, and First Aid clearances to:

Dr. Elena Steidinger, Director of Special Education

354 Baker Street, Suite 2

Rimersburg, PA 16248

or via email at [email protected] Applications can be found at www.unionsd.net.

Review of applications will begin immediately, however, applications will be accepted until the position is filled.

Union School District is an equal opportunity employer.





Full-time Home Health Aides

Clarion Forest VNA, Inc.

CFVNA is now hiring Full-time Home Health Aides.

The candidates best fit for these positions are well organized, have excellent documentation skills, and desire a more flexible, family-friendly schedule with one-on-one patient interaction.

Join in a rewarding environment with a family-oriented work setting!

Requirements:

CNA preferred but not required

CPR certification

Excellent verbal communication skills

Must have a current valid PA Driver’s License and reliable transportation

Able to work in a variety of settings and conditions

Hours are primarily Monday-Friday 8:00 AM-4:00 PM plus rotating weekends, holidays, and evenings as necessary.

Full-time employees are eligible for paid time off; health, HSA with match, dental, and vision insurance; supplemental policies; and more!

All wages are commensurate with experience and/or education.

Employment applications may be obtained at www.cfvna.org and sent with a resume to Human Resources, 271 Perkins Rd, Clarion, PA, 16214. For more information, please contact Human Resources at 814-297-8400.

Clarion Forest VNA, Inc. is committed to the principles of equal employment. Clarion Forest VNA, INC. complies with the requirements of the CMS Interim Final Rule, effective 1/27/2022, requiring mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations, or CMS required allowance for exemption.





Kahle’s Kitchens, Inc. in Leeper PA currently has an opening for an administrative assistant.

Duties to include, but not limited to, answering phones, entering accounts payable, shipping items via FedEx, entering customer invoices, and filing.

Applicant should be proficient in Microsoft office, have good communication skills, and be able to work well with others, basic accounting knowledge is a plus but not required.

The position is full-time Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. shift. Benefits include health and vision insurance, 401k, and vacation.

Pay dependent on experience. The applicant may be subject to drug testing.

Kahle’s Kitchens, Inc. is an equal opportunity employer.

If you are interested please fill out an application in person at 7488 Route 36, Leeper, Pa 16233.





CFVNA is now hiring Full-time Registered Nurses for Home Health & Hospice.

The candidates best fit for these positions are well organized, have excellent documentation skills, and desire a more flexible, family-friendly schedule with one-on-one patient interaction.

Join in a rewarding environment with a family-oriented work setting!

Requirements:

Licensed as an RN in Pennsylvania

1-year recent acute care experience preferred; Home Health and/or Hospice a plus

CPR certification

Excellent verbal communication skills

Must have a current valid PA Driver’s License and reliable transportation

Able to work in a variety of settings and conditions

Hours are primarily Monday-Friday 8:00 AM-4:00 PM plus 1 weekend/month, 2 holidays/year, and rotating evenings. Evening hours are scheduled visits between 4:00 PM – 9:00 PM as needed.

Full-time RNs are salaried with a generous bonus system in place.

Flex scheduling is available!

Full-time employees are eligible for paid time off; health, HSA with match, dental and vision insurance; supplemental policies; and more!

All wages are commensurate with experience and/or education.

Employment applications may be obtained at www.cfvna.org and sent with a resume to Human Resources, 271 Perkins Rd, Clarion, PA, 16214. For more information please contact Human Resources at 814-297-8400.

Clarion Forest VNA, Inc. is committed to the principles of equal employment. Clarion Forest VNA, INC. complies with the requirements of the CMS Interim Final Rule, effective 1/27/2022, requiring mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations, or CMS required allowance for exemption.





Paraprofessional (Classroom Assistant)

Keystone School District

Keystone School District currently has an opening for a Paraprofessional (Classroom Assistant).

High School Position available with the 2022-23 School Year.

Candidate should be highly qualified or willing to completethe requirements or have at least 24 college credits.

Salary is $16.40 per hour.

Interested candidates should send Letter of Interest, Resume, Certificate, Current Act 34, 114, 151 and 168 Clearances and Three (3) Letters of Reference to:

Mr. Michael McCormick

Acting Superintendent

Keystone School District

451 Huston Avenue

Knox, PA 16232

Deadline: August 5, 2022, or until position is filled.





Multiple Positions at Clarion Area School District

Clarion Area School District

Clarion Area School District currently has openings for multiple positions.

Positions Include:

Part-time Elementary Music Teacher

High School Industrial Arts Teacher

Personal Care Attendant

Paraprofessional

Part-time Food Service Employee

All positions are beginning the 2022-2023 school year.

For more information on how to apply, go to www.clarion-schools.com or call 814-226-6110.

Applications are due by July 27, 2022.





All Seasons Temporaries Inc. Offers Multiple Positions

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc.

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc. has several new job openings in the local area.

Lumber Stacker

7am-3:30pm

WE PAY WEEKLY!!!

Duties (But not limited to):

Stack lumber anywhere between 12’- 16’ to customers specifications with a partner

Quality control and clip plywood 8’ 12’ to customers specs, with a partner

Using an air nailer, compound miter saw, table saw, circular saw at some point

Need to learn all of the paperwork involved, adding, subtracting, ect. (Math)

Physical job fast paced

Requirements:

High school diploma or equivalent

Must be able to pass pre- employment screening

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Fork Lift Operator

8am- 4:30pm Monday- Friday

WE PAY WEEKLY!!

Duties (But not limited to):

Process orders to be shipped out to customers

Marking and label stock product

Assist in unloading trucks and checking in product

Sort items according to organization standards

Light Fork Lift driving

Requirements:

High school diploma or equivalent

Must be able to pass pre- employment screening

Must be able to lift up to 40lbs.

Must be able to bend, twist, kneel, push, pull, and reach duration of shift

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Grinder

7am- 3:30pm Monday – Friday

WE PAY WEEKLY!!!

Duties (But not limited to):

Grinding metal surfaces to the proper specifications

Responsible for knowledge and operation of handheld grinders

Stack sheets of metal upon completion of grinding

Requirements:

High school diploma or equivalent

Must be able to pass pre- employment screening

Steel toed boots

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Bundler- Meadville

$12.50 to $13.50/hr. non- exempt

Light forklift driving, packaging bundles of pipe, use of banding and crimping to band pipes together.

Monday through Thursday, 6:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (some Fridays as needed for overtime, would be eight hours)

Pay Rate: $12.50- $13.50/hr. non- exempt

Requirements:

High School Diploma or equivalent

Must be able to pass pre-employment screening

Must have steel-toed shoes

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Stick Layers and Bin Tenders– Marienville and Endeavor

$15/hour – 1st and 2nd Shifts – Non-exempt

Job Requirements:

Ability to lift, bend, twist, and stand for duration shift

Must pass pre-employment screening

Must have steel-toed boots

Must have general mathematical skills

Must abide by all safety protocols

Understand lockout protocols

Must be able to work with a team

Duties (but not limited to):

Stack and sort lumber in appropriate slots

Count pieces in stacks

Tag bundles

Operate machines and make sure they do not jam

Clean machines when they are down

Maintain clean workspaces

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

About All Season’s Temporaries Inc.

All Season’s offices are located at 1288 Liberty Street in Franklin and 113 N. Broad Street in Grove City.

For more information, call 814-437-2148 for the Franklin office or 724-458-6777 for the Grove City office.

Interested individuals may contact either office for available assignments.





Specialized Heavy Haul Driver

Barber Trucking

Barber Trucking, based out of Brookville, PA is seeking a full-time experienced Specialized Heavy Haul Driver for their Oversized Division.

They are a family-owned company that treats you like family and like a part of the team.

Want a position with home time throughout the week and weekends? Apply today!

Qualifications needed include:

A Valid Class A CDL License

2 Years of Class A CDL Driving Experience

4 Axle Experience

Experience with Heavy Equipment

Many other benefits that they offer are vacation pay, holiday pay, 401k, and a newer Peterbuilt.

Please apply online here.

