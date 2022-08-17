7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Today – Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Light northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday – A slight chance of showers between 10am and 2pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Calm wind.
Friday – Sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind.
Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Saturday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Saturday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday – A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Sunday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Monday – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Monday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tuesday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
