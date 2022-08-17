Charles (Sonny) Clyde Dick, 73, passed away at his home in Sandy Lake, PA on August 15, 2022.

He was born at the Franklin Hospital on September 19, 1948, to Clyde and Rose (Krizon) Dick.

He married Mary Jane (Heim) Dick on September 22, 1979, who survives.

Sonny graduated Franklin High School.

Sonny worked for different railroads starting at the age of 17 until he retired in 2013.

Sonny enjoyed gardening, building models, the big trains, working on his “classic” Oldsmobiles, the outdoors, his wife, children, grandchildren, family and his beloved pets.

He had a great love of Elvis and had many Elvis items.

He attended Elvis’ final concert and got his autograph for his Mother and was very proud of that.

In addition to his loving wife, Mary, loved ones left to cherish his memory are his children: Howard V. (Lynn) Dick of Clark, PA and Rose E. (David) Fulton, of Fredonia, PA, 5 granddaughters, Skyleigh (Joe) Wheeler, Avah Dick, Taylor and Kara Fulton, and Katie (Jeff) McCollough; and 2 great-granddaughters, Thea McCollough and Willow Wheeler. Also, his sisters, Barbara Hudson, of Stoneboro, PA and Betty Hazelwood, of Glen Burnie, MD.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his father and mother-in-law, his grandparents and his brother, Tom Dick.

The family would like to thank everyone who assisted Sonny on August 15th.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Rose and Black Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., STONEBORO, 99 Franklin Street, where family and friends are welcome on Friday, August 19, 2022 from 3-6 PM for time with the family.

A memorial service and time of sharing will follow at 6:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Sonny’s memory to Skye’s Spirt Wildlife, Rehabilitation Center, 889 Farren Surrena Road, Harrisville, PA 16038.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.RoseAndBlackFH.com.

