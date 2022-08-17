Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Pepper Poppers

These creamy stuffed jalapenos have some bite!

Ingredients

1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened

1 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese



1 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese6 bacon strips, cooked and crumbled1/4 teaspoon salt1/4 teaspoon garlic powder1/4 teaspoon chili powder1 pound fresh jalapenos, halved lengthwise and seeded1/2 cup dry bread crumbsSour cream, onion dip or ranch salad dressing

Directions

-Preheat oven to 325°. In a large bowl, combine cheeses, bacon and seasonings; mix well. Spoon about 2 tablespoonfuls into each pepper half. Roll in bread crumbs.

-Place in a greased 15x10x1-in. baking pan. Bake, uncovered, until cheese is melted and peppers are heated through, 15-20 minutes. Serve with sour cream, dip or dressing.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.