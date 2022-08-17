Clarion Hospital Reports 27 New COVID-19 Cases
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Butler Health Clarion Hospital has reported 27 new positive COVID-19 cases.
The previous report was released on Monday, August 8, 2022.
Butler Health System COVID-19 Weekly Update August 15, 2022
Testing
Clarion Hospital
Total tests thru 08/14/2022: 24,451
Test obtained at CH: 18,757
Positives: 5,126
Butler Memorial Hospital
Total tests thru 08/14/2022: 115,005
Tests obtained at BMH: 30,839
Positives: 18,978
Hospital Inpatients as of 08/15/2022, 7:30 a.m.:
Clarion Hospital: 3 patients. 0 suspected. 3 confirmed. 0 ICU.
Butler Memorial Hospital: 11 patients. 0 suspected. 11 confirmed. 1 ICU.
Note #1: Clarion Hospital COVID-19 Testing location hours of operation are from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Note #2: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.
Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.