Clarion Hospital Reports 27 New COVID-19 Cases

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Butler Health Clarion Hospital has reported 27 new positive COVID-19 cases.

The previous report was released on Monday, August 8, 2022.



Butler Health System COVID-19 Weekly Update August 15, 2022

Testing

Clarion Hospital

Total tests thru 08/14/2022: 24,451

Test obtained at CH: 18,757

Positives: 5,126

Butler Memorial Hospital

Total tests thru 08/14/2022: 115,005

Tests obtained at BMH: 30,839

Positives: 18,978

Hospital Inpatients as of 08/15/2022, 7:30 a.m.:

Clarion Hospital: 3 patients. 0 suspected. 3 confirmed. 0 ICU.

Butler Memorial Hospital: 11 patients. 0 suspected. 11 confirmed. 1 ICU.

Note #1: Clarion Hospital COVID-19 Testing location hours of operation are from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Note #2: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.

