Clarion Soccer: Golden Eagles Predicted to Finish Eighth in Preseason Poll

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. – The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) announced the results of their preseason women’s soccer poll on Tuesday.

Clarion was predicted to finish eighth in the PSAC West division in 2022 by the league’s coaches.

The Golden Eagles are coming off the first true season for third-year head coach Alexa Ream, who had the first campaign of her career derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Rolling with a relatively young team in 2021, Ream’s Golden Eagles finished with a 4-12-1 record. Included in that total, though, were back-to-back wins at home early in the season, as well as a signature victory over nationally-ranked Slippery Rock to close out Homecoming weekend.

Clarion returns eight players that started more than half of last year’s games, including a pair of all-conference selections in defender Alexis Moyer and forward Kylee Cross. Moyer is a three-time All-PSAC West selection, including a First Team nod last year. That made her the Golden Eagles’ first three-time all-conference selection since Rebecca Waterhouse turned the trick from 2006-08, and the first non-goalkeeper to earn First Team honors since Melissa Alonzo in 2005. Cross, meanwhile, broke the program’s single-season scoring and assists records with 15 points and five assists last year, respectively.

This year’s schedule kicks off in just nine days as the Golden Eagles head to Wheeling for their season opener on Thursday, August 25. The home slate starts three days later, when Clarion hosts Ursuline at Memorial Stadium on Sunday, August 28. Conference play begins with Seton Hill on September 1.

PSAC Women’s Soccer Preseason Polls

EAST (# of 1st place votes)

T1. Kutztown (5)

T1. West Chester (4)

3. Bloomsburg

4. Millersville

5. East Stroudsburg

6. Shippensburg

7. Shepherd

8. Lock Haven

9. Mansfield

WEST

1. Mercyhurst (4)

2. Gannon (3)

3. Slippery Rock (2)

4. Edinboro

5. Seton Hill

6. Pitt-Johnstown

7. IUP

8. Clarion

9. California (Pa.)

