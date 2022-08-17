 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Clarion Soccer: Golden Eagles Predicted to Finish Eighth in Preseason Poll

Wednesday, August 17, 2022 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

image001LOCK HAVEN, Pa. – The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) announced the results of their preseason women’s soccer poll on Tuesday.

Clarion was predicted to finish eighth in the PSAC West division in 2022 by the league’s coaches.

The Golden Eagles are coming off the first true season for third-year head coach Alexa Ream, who had the first campaign of her career derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Rolling with a relatively young team in 2021, Ream’s Golden Eagles finished with a 4-12-1 record. Included in that total, though, were back-to-back wins at home early in the season, as well as a signature victory over nationally-ranked Slippery Rock to close out Homecoming weekend.

Clarion returns eight players that started more than half of last year’s games, including a pair of all-conference selections in defender Alexis Moyer and forward Kylee Cross. Moyer is a three-time All-PSAC West selection, including a First Team nod last year. That made her the Golden Eagles’ first three-time all-conference selection since Rebecca Waterhouse turned the trick from 2006-08, and the first non-goalkeeper to earn First Team honors since Melissa Alonzo in 2005. Cross, meanwhile, broke the program’s single-season scoring and assists records with 15 points and five assists last year, respectively.

This year’s schedule kicks off in just nine days as the Golden Eagles head to Wheeling for their season opener on Thursday, August 25. The home slate starts three days later, when Clarion hosts Ursuline at Memorial Stadium on Sunday, August 28. Conference play begins with Seton Hill on September 1.

PSAC Women’s Soccer Preseason Polls

EAST (# of 1st place votes)

T1. Kutztown (5)
T1. West Chester (4)
3. Bloomsburg
4. Millersville
5. East Stroudsburg
6. Shippensburg
7. Shepherd
8. Lock Haven
9. Mansfield

WEST

1. Mercyhurst (4)
2. Gannon (3)
3. Slippery Rock (2)
4. Edinboro
5. Seton Hill
6. Pitt-Johnstown
7. IUP
8. Clarion
9. California (Pa.)


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.