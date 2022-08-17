Connie W. Baylor, age 84 of Knox, passed away Monday evening, August 15, 2022, at her home following a period of declining health.

Born June 10, 1938, in New Bethlehem, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Elva Reitz Willison.

She graduated from Redbank Valley High School in 1956.

Connie married Ralph Baylor on April 4, 1959, and they recently celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary.

She was the office manager for Dr. David Miller in New Bethlehem and retired as the office manager for Dr. Robert Luderer in Clarion.

Connie was a member of the Providence United Methodist Church in Knox, and a past member of various card clubs.

She enjoyed playing bingo and bridge, and visiting casinos.

Connie loved her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, and spending time with them and her sisters.

Survivors include her husband, Ralph; two sons: Edward G. Baylor of Sharon and Eric R. Baylor of Knox; two grandchildren: Kayla (Michael) Bauer of Shippenville and Braden Baylor of Knox, and three great grandchildren: Ella, Reyna and Hudson.

Connie is also survived by three sisters: Chelcie A. Croscutt of Knox, Victoria L. (John) Howell of Winter Haven, Florida, and Tina M. (Chet) Shreckengost of New Bethlehem, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, aunts and uncles.

Family and friends will be received from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, August 18, 2022, at the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc., 430 Mendenhall Avenue, Knox.

Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home with Reverend Steve Ketner officiating.

Interment will take place in the Knox Union Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to Connie’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.