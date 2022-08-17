Details Released on Area Woman Injured in Rollover Crash on State Route 368

PERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police released the details on a rollover crash on State Route 368 last Thursday afternoon involving an area woman.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash happened around 4:44 p.m. on Thursday, August 11, on State Route 368, in Perry Township, Clarion County.

Police say 38-year-old Crystal J. Wolfe, of Parker, was traveling on Route 368 and lost control of her 2008 Dodge Caravan. The vehicle struck a road sign and a telephone pole and then overturned on its driver’s side.

Emlenton Area Ambulance Service transported Wolfe to Clarion Hospital for possible injuries.

Cornman Towing removed the vehicle from the scene.

Wolfe was cited for careless driving, according to police.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Wednesday, August 17, 2022.

