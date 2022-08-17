 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Details Released on Area Woman Injured in Rollover Crash on State Route 368

Wednesday, August 17, 2022 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

ambulance-newPERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police released the details on a rollover crash on State Route 368 last Thursday afternoon involving an area woman. 

According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash happened around 4:44 p.m. on Thursday, August 11, on State Route 368, in Perry Township, Clarion County.

Police say 38-year-old Crystal J. Wolfe, of Parker, was traveling on Route 368 and lost control of her 2008 Dodge Caravan. The vehicle struck a road sign and a telephone pole and then overturned on its driver’s side.

Emlenton Area Ambulance Service transported Wolfe to Clarion Hospital for possible injuries.

Cornman Towing removed the vehicle from the scene.

Wolfe was cited for careless driving, according to police.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Wednesday, August 17, 2022.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.