Dunham’s Sports to Open in Clarion Mall

Wednesday, August 17, 2022 @ 07:08 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

clarion-mall-mainCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – One of the nation’s largest sporting goods chains will be opening this fall at the Clarion Mall.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.)

A representative with Dunham’s Sports confirmed to exploreClarion.com that a store will be opening on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at the former Kmart store.

The Clarion store will be the 29th Dunham’s Sports location in Pennsylvania with the closest locations being in Butler, DuBois, and Cranberry (Venango County).

C04BBE17-420B-4106-A263-B25FA029D6D3

Operating over 240 stores in 23 states, Dunham’s is one of the largest sporting goods chains in the United States.

Founded in 1937 as Dunham’s Bait & Tackle, Dunham’s Sports has grown to become the leading full-line sporting goods chain in secondary and tertiary markets in the United States.

The new store will offer footwear and apparel departments, a large hunt, fish, camp, and water sports area, fitness equipment, team sports equipment, golf merchandise, work wear, and more.

“Dunham’s prides itself on providing our customers with a wide variety of top-quality, value-oriented, name-brand merchandise at everyday low prices,” according to Jeff Lynn, chairman and chief executive officer of Dunham’s Athleisure Corporation.

Some activity could be seen at the former Kmart store on Wednesday morning as a few workers appeared to be doing prep work at the location.

9CE65643-CE1E-48A0-A934-CA07AC4FE2A9 (1)

The space has been mostly vacant since Kmart closed its doors in 2018. In 2020, a temporary COVID-19 testing site occupied a portion of the space.

Details on a grand opening celebration are expected to be released at a later date.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

