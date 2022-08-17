Hazel Violet Guntrum, of Sawmill Rd Lucinda, PA, passed away on August 15th, 2022 at her home.

She was 80 years of age.

Born on August 19, 1941, in Rimersburg, she was the daughter of the late Harry Elmer, Sr. and Alma Guntrum.

She attended school at Polk State School.

Hazel enjoyed people watching, wearing her sunglasses, being read stories, listening to music, playing with her baby dolls and stuffed dogs, and especially rocking in her rocking chair on the front porch while she and her siblings watched the traffic and neighbors.

Throughout her many years she enjoyed going out with every one of her one-on-one staff from U.C.I.P. and going out to community events.

Hazel is survived by her siblings, Harry and Bessie with whom she resided and her sister Mabel Rieck of Corry, PA.

She also is survived by her nephews, Stephen (Cindy) Rieck, Daniel (Lucinda) Rieck, Timothy (Connie) Rieck, John (Kristy) Rieck, and her nieces Becky and Rhoda Rieck, as well as four great-nephews and two great-nieces.

She will be greatly missed by her two caregivers Randy and Terrie Eland.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother-in-law Keith Rieck and her sisters Elizabeth, Dorothy, Viola and Olive.

Friends and family will be received on Thursday, August 18, 2022 from 2pm to 3pm at the Goble Funeral Home and Crematory: 330 Wood St. Clarion, Pa 16214.

Funeral services will be held at 3pm in the funeral home with Rev. Steven Ketner officiating.

Interment will be in the Rimersburg Cemetery.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

