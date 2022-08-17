Keystone School Board Working to Ensure Free Meals for All Students

KNOX, Pa. (EYT) – The Keystone School District is working to ensure that every student in the district has access to free breakfasts and lunches for at least the next four years.

Acting Superintendent Michael McCormick gave his report on a variety of topics during the monthly Keystone School Board meeting in the library on Monday evening.

“For the past two and a half years, every student in public schools received a free lunch and breakfast. This is set to expire at the beginning of this school year,” McCormick said. “We’ve just been told that Keystone is now eligible for the Community Eligibility Provision.”

The Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) is a non-pricing meal service option for schools and school districts in low-income areas.

CEP allows certain schools and districts to serve breakfast and lunch at no cost to all enrolled students without collecting household applications. Instead, schools that adopt CEP are reimbursed using a formula based on the percentage of students categorically eligible for free meals based on their participation in other specific means-tested programs, such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF).

“Through this program, we can ensure that every student has a free lunch and breakfast,” McCormick explained. “If we keep the same participation rate as last year, which we assume we would with lunches and breakfasts being free, we would still bring a profit of just under $70,000.00.”

Once approved, CEP would last for four years; however, the board can vote to opt out of the program at any time.

“We’ve never have been in the cafeteria business as a profit-making business,” board member Kenneth Swartfager said. “The cafeteria business is to make sure that we have lunches available for kids in school.”

The only negative side to the program, McCormick noted, is that the school district would not be fully reimbursed for students’ meals.

“The positives, obviously, are helping our families during a difficult time, and it will give every kid, K through 12, a free meal,” he said. “There are no strings attached other than less money that (the school district) would receive for reimbursement for a portion of our lunches. Nothing that the students would be exposed to, or anything like that.”

Swartfager responded, “With what you’ve said, there isn’t a negative side to it at all.

“Even if we go back to zero (profit) again. There were years when we thought zero (profit) was a blessing. And, we’ll still have money to put back into our cafeteria.”

No action was taken on the subject, as the district will have to officially apply for the program before the school year begins.

