Police Investigating Burglary in Elk Township; Mountain Dew, Alcoholic Beverages Stolen from Barn

Wednesday, August 17, 2022 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

police-carELK TWP, Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating a burglary that occurred in Elk Township on Friday morning. 

According to Clarion-based State Police, this incident occurred around 10:56 a.m. on Friday, August 12, as two unknown actors traveled onto the victim’s property located along Knight Town Road, in Elk Township, Clarion County, via “a red and black sport style side-by-side.”

Police say the two actors then proceeded to the victim’s barn and stole beverages out of the refrigerator before the homeowner observed them inside the barn.

When the actors realized they were caught, they sped off in an unknown direction.

The suspects are described as white male teenagers.

The following items were stolen:

– Cans of Beer, Value $5.00
– Fifth of Rum, Value $15.00
– Homemade Wine, Value $10.00
– Bourbon, Value $20.00
– Variety of Mountain Dew flavors, Value $5.00

The victim is listed as a 55-year-old Shippenville man.

The investigation continues.


