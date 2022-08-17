Police Investigating ‘Quick Change’ Scam at Clarion Walmart

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion are investigating a reported “quick change” scam that occurred at the Clarion Walmart on Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened around 3:26 p.m. on Sunday, August 14.

Police say approximately $568.72 in U.S. currency was stolen during the incident.

According to Crime Stoppers, a “quick change” scam is when an individual targets inexperienced cashiers by paying for small priced items with a large bill (such as a $50 bill).

Before the cashier can give back the change, the suspect engages the cashier in a speedy series of money exchanges, thereby confusing the cashier. In the confusion, the suspect tells the cashier how much money to give back, thus short-changing the cashier.

In some instances, suspects work in teams of two where one suspect handles the money exchange while the second suspect acts as a distraction to confuse the cashier even more.

