 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Police Investigating ‘Quick Change’ Scam at Clarion Walmart

Wednesday, August 17, 2022 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Money-Cash-billsMONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion are investigating a reported “quick change” scam that occurred at the Clarion Walmart on Sunday afternoon. 

The incident happened around 3:26 p.m. on Sunday, August 14.

Police say approximately $568.72 in U.S. currency was stolen during the incident.

According to Crime Stoppers, a “quick change” scam is when an individual targets inexperienced cashiers by paying for small priced items with a large bill (such as a $50 bill).

Before the cashier can give back the change, the suspect engages the cashier in a speedy series of money exchanges, thereby confusing the cashier. In the confusion, the suspect tells the cashier how much money to give back, thus short-changing the cashier.

In some instances, suspects work in teams of two where one suspect handles the money exchange while the second suspect acts as a distraction to confuse the cashier even more.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.