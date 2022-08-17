Police Release Details of Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Route 66 Crash

KNOX TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a motorcycle crash that left a 46-year-old man seriously injured on August 7.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash occurred around 5:18 p.m. on Sunday, August 7, as 46-year-old Lonnie W. Felix Jr., of Petrolia, was operating a 2011 Harley Davidson while traveling southbound on State Route 66, in Knox Township, Clarion County.

Police say Felix lost control of the motorcycle, causing it to travel on its right side on the asphalt for approximately 442 feet.

Felix then fell from the motorcycle and was located by the roadside. The bike then rotated to its left side where it continued to travel another 229 feet, according to police.

Felix was Life Flighted to Allegheny General Hospital for suspected serious injuries. He was not using a helmet.

According to police, Felix was cited for failing to drive the vehicle at a safe speed.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Wednesday, August 17, 2022.

