 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Police Release Details of Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Route 66 Crash

Wednesday, August 17, 2022 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

life-flightKNOX TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a motorcycle crash that left a 46-year-old man seriously injured on August 7.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash occurred around 5:18 p.m. on Sunday, August 7, as 46-year-old Lonnie W. Felix Jr., of Petrolia, was operating a 2011 Harley Davidson while traveling southbound on State Route 66, in Knox Township, Clarion County.

Police say Felix lost control of the motorcycle, causing it to travel on its right side on the asphalt for approximately 442 feet.

Felix then fell from the motorcycle and was located by the roadside. The bike then rotated to its left side where it continued to travel another 229 feet, according to police.

Felix was Life Flighted to Allegheny General Hospital for suspected serious injuries. He was not using a helmet.

According to police, Felix was cited for failing to drive the vehicle at a safe speed.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Wednesday, August 17, 2022.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.