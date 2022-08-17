Police Seeking Information on Hit-and-Run Crash at Hunter Station Golf Course

TIONESTA TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are asking for the public’s help with information regarding a hit-and-run accident at Hunter’s Station in Tionesta Township on Monday afternoon.

According to Marienville-based State Police, the crash occurred around 5:39 p.m. on Monday, August 15, as a blue truck, described as either a Ford Ranger or a Ford F150, was backing from a parking stall within the parking lot of Hunter Station Golf Course in Tionesta Township, Forest County.

Police say the truck backed up and struck a 2006 Dodge Dakota with its rear bumper. The vehicle then fled the scene, heading west on Hunter Station Road.

The Dodge sustained minor damage.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact PSP Marienville at 814-927-5253.

