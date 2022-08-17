 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Say What?!: National Roller Coaster Day Celebrates America’s Amusement Parks

Wednesday, August 17, 2022 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

National-Roller-Coaster-Day-celebrates-Americas-amusement-parksNational Roller Coaster Day is celebrated every year on August 16, highlighting the loops, twists, and drops that have people flocking to amusement parks every summer.

August 16 has been selected as the attraction’s national day since 1986. The date was chosen because that is the day back in 1898 that the first looping roller coaster was patented by Edwin Prescott.

Read the full story here.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.