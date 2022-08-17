 

Sigel Volunteer Fire Department’s Annual Pig Roast Set for September 10

Wednesday, August 17, 2022 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Screenshot at Aug 16 13-33-15SIGEL, Pa. (EYT) – Sigel Volunteer Fire Department’s annual Pig Roast will be held on Saturday, September 10, at the fire hall.

Doors open at 3:00 p.m. and dinner will be served at 4:00 p.m.

The dinner includes roast pig, scalloped potatoes, corn on the cob, coleslaw, a dinner roll, and a beverage.

The cost for adults is $12.00, and the cost for children ages six to 12 is $5.00. Children age five and under eat for free.

There will be raffles during the event.

Live entertainment will be provided by “The Avenue.”

Indoor seating and outdoor seating under a tent will be available.

Sigel Volunteer Fire Department’s fire hall is located at 9234 Route 949, in Sigel, Jefferson County


