SPONSORED: Check Out Glitter Gear, More Custom Designs at BGM Custom Wear
BROOKVILLE, Pa. – BGM Custom Wear in Brookville is ready to help you design your next custom order!
BGM offers a variety of custom-ordered products such as hats, polo shirts, dress shirts, t-shirts, hoodies, jackets, and bags. The team at BGM is willing to help your school, organization, or business with the best deals with competitive pricing.
Visit BGM’s facebook page for full list of available apparel and sizes.
Check out the BGM’s online store here: www.brookvilleglove.com-embroidery-and-printing.
Call them today at 814-849-7325 to discuss your company’s needs or email [email protected] for a quote.
BGM Custom Wear Hours:
Monday through Friday: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday: CLOSED
BGM is located at 98 Service Center Road, Suite B, Brookville, PA 15825.
Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.