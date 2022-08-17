Michael Patton Advising: Life Insurance Living Benefits

 

Wednesday, August 17, 2022 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Michael Patton newCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Michael Patton, of Patton Financial Advising, submitted the following article: Life Insurance Living Benefits.

When thinking about life insurance, you might focus on the death benefit that can be used for income replacement, business continuation, and estate preservation. But life insurance policies may include other provisions that allow you to access some or all of the death benefit while you are living. These features are often referred to as living benefits, which are usually offered as optional add-ons called riders.

Some living benefit riders are added to a life insurance policy at no additional cost. Other riders are optional and come with an added cost to your basic policy premium. Living benefits vary depending on the type of life insurance and the company issuing the policy. Generally, living benefits are available to the policy owner, but using your living benefits will reduce the life insurance death benefit available for policy beneficiaries.

Read the full article here: https://www.pattonadvising.com/Life-Insurance-Living-Benefits.c9931.htm

