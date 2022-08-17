State Police Calls: Traffic Stop Results in DUI Arrest in Monroe Township

CLARION/JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:

DUI in Monroe Township

Marienville-based State Police conducted a traffic stop along State Route 68 in Monroe Township, Clarion County, around 2:21 a.m. on Saturday, August 13.

Police say a 29-year-old Emlenton man was stopped for summary traffic violations.

He was subsequently determined to be under the influence of alcohol and taken into custody without incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

Domestic Situation in Beaver Township

PSP Punxsutawney responded to an active domestic at a residence along Pansy Ringgold Road in Beaver Township, Jefferson County, around 9:39 p.m. on Saturday, August 13.

Police say that prior to PSP arrival, a known 42-year-old Summerville man left a family member’s residence in a 2013 Chevrolet Cruze before he was found at his residence.

The suspect was then arrested for “domestic/suspicion of DUI,” police said.

Police Investigating Altercation in Pine Creek Township

PSP Punxsutawney responded to a location near State Route 28 in Pine Creek Township, Jefferson County, for an altercation between two known individuals.

The victim is listed as a 23-year-old Corsica woman.

The investigation is ongoing.

