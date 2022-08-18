The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Calm wind.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Calm wind.

Saturday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday – A chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. High near 80. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday Night – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 2am, then a chance of showers. Low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday – A chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. High near 77. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday Night – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers between 8pm and 2am. Low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

