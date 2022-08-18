UPDATE: Lane Restriction Lifted on Route 68 Following Two-Vehicle Collision

PINEY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A lane restriction has been lifted on State Route 68 following a two-vehicle accident this morning.

According to a Clarion County 9-1-1 dispatcher, the call came in at 7:26 a.m. for a two-vehicle crash along State Route 68, near Walker Farm Road, in Piney Township, Clarion County.

It is unknown if there were any injuries, the dispatcher said.

Clarion Hospital EMS, PSP Clarion, Southern Clarion County Ambulance Service, and Rimersburg Hose Company, Inc. were dispatched to the scene.

The scene was cleared at 9:31 a.m.

State Police in Clarion will be releasing information on the accident shortly.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.